Former P&G Executive Joins Bold Retail as COO

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Retail, Inc., a leading end-to-end eCommerce strategy and services firm, today announced the appointment of Horacio Trevino as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately.

Bold Retail accelerates profitable growth for brands in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space including food. In addition to expertise in Direct-to-Consumer selling on company websites, the company helps brands grow their retail sales at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and others. Bold's unique ASSESS, BUILD, and GROW approach combines in-depth category and competitive analysis, portfolio strategy, and AI-enabled optimization.

In his new capacity, Trevino will lead Bold Retail's client-facing operations with the goal of making Bold Retail the obvious eCommerce partner for innovative, growth-oriented brands.

Trevino most recently served as Procter & Gamble's Sr. Brand Director for US Walmart, Walmart.com, and Jet.com. In that role, he led Marketing for a $9 billion business across 10 different product categories. Among other top priorities, he spearheaded P&G's efforts to grow across Walmart's omnichannel path-to-purchase including stores, eCommerce and Online Grocery Pickup (OGP).

Prior to that role, Trevino had multiple leadership positions during his 20-year tenure at P&G on top brands such as Pampers®, Pantene®, Head & Shoulders® and Ariel®, to name a few, while operating in global and regional capacities with responsibilities across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

"While at P&G, I hired many of the world's top agencies & consultants to support my eCommerce projects but always had to combine multiple partners to get the job done," said Trevino. "When the Bold Team showed me what they were doing, I knew I had to be a part of this. I've never seen a system that combines strategy, software, and world-class creative and execution in the way that Bold is doing it. This is what CPG needs right now."

"We're extremely fortunate to have a talent like Horacio joining the team so early in our history," said Allan Peretz, Bold Retail's President. "The breadth of experience he brings and, more importantly, his consistent track record of success in highly competitive categories will make him an invaluable partner to our clients."

Horacio will continue to be located in Bentonville, AR which will enable him to remain connected with Walmart and the Walmart supplier ecosystem.

About Bold Retail, Inc.

Bold Retail helps brands grow faster online. The company's proprietary playbook combines the best of what big companies and small companies are doing to grow today. The company was founded by CPG executives who have decades of experience on the world's biggest brands and with the world's brightest startups. Please visit https://www.boldretail.com/ for the latest news and information about Bold Retail, Inc.

