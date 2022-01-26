Former Porn Pastor Craig Gross Expands Evangelical Boundaries Again with Christian Cannabis

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Gross, the well-known pastor and founder of XXXChurch.com who was recently featured in The New York Times for his work with psychedelic medicine, is making waves again with the announcement of Christian Cannabis.

Christian Cannabis offers high CBD, low THC cannabis strains cultivated specifically for Christian consumers and utilizes proprietary solutions such as their "Safe Scale" and "Know Your Cannabis" software. There are 13.5 million Christians in California, 6.8 million of which have used a cannabis product. Christian Cannabis wants to shine a light on a topic Christians are avoiding--their cannabis use-- and invite them to explore it without fear, shame, or judgment.

"There is, without a doubt, a spiritual side to plant medicine," said Craig Gross, founder of Christian Cannabis. "There are long-held stigmas and doubts regarding its use, especially in the Christian community, and it's preventing spiritual growth. It's time we acknowledge that God created plant medicine and Christians should have access to quality, safety, cannabis products made just for them."

"I was a devote Christian and never thought I'd use cannabis," said Jeanette Gross, co-founder of Christian Cannabis. "But that was before I was diagnosed with cancer. I was faced with one of the most difficult situations of my life--trust plant medicine, which I always thought would alter my mind and make me feel out of touch with reality, or pharmaceutical drugs I knew would? I turned to cannabis and not only did it relieve my physical pain, it helped me open up spirituality. It provided me a way of coping with the depression, anxiety, and waves of emotions that accompany being diagnosed with cancer and it was key to my recovery after."

About Christian Cannabis

Christian Cannabis is eliminating the barrier of entry for Christians looking to explore cannabis and positioning itself to become a billion-dollar nationwide brand by offering a full line of proprietary high CBD, low THC cannabis products unlike anything else on the market. With biblical ingredients, such as frankincense and myrrh, and products including cannabis incense sticks, Christian Cannabis believes it's time for plant medicine to be set free based on God's love and original intention. Christian Cannabis is led by a team of established industry experts and will be launching products in California and additional states in 2022 and a CBD-only line nationwide in the near future.

PR Contact

Kathleen Gonzales

[email protected]

6193682701

Elevated Public Relations

SOURCE Christian Cannabis