Former Prosecutors and Defense Counsels Attest to Integrity of Dismissed Inspector General for Intelligence Community
Apr 08, 2020, 20:52 ET
WASHINGTON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levick Strategic Communications today announced a group of 39 former prosecutors and defense counsel, many of them one-time Department of Justice attorneys, have signed a letter-to-the-editor of the Washington Post to signal their admiration for Michael Atkinson, the recently dismissed Inspector General of the Intelligence Community.
The text of their letter appears below, along with a list of their names and former positions.
To the Editor:
As former colleagues of Michael Atkinson at the Department of Justice's Fraud Section and National Security Division, at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, and in the defense bar, we were dismayed to learn of his firing as the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community and the attacks on his integrity and professionalism. Michael has devoted his life to public service. He is, beyond doubt, one of the most honorable civil servants with whom we have ever worked, a highly skilled lawyer, a prosecutor dedicated to the fair and equal application of justice, and, most importantly, a man of unimpeachable integrity. These qualities are the very ones that Michael has taken to every position he has held and that make all of us proud to know and to have worked with him.
Sincerely,
Philip Urofsky
DOJ 1992-2005
John Arterberry
Deputy Chief, Fraud Section
DOJ 1981-2013
Tony Alexis
DOJ 1991-1995, USAO-DC 1995-2008
William Athanas
DOJ 2001-2005, USAO-NDAL 2006-2009
Roy L. Austin, Jr.
DOJ 1995-2000, 2010-2014; USAO-DC 2002-2007, 2009-2010
Jonathan Barr
DOJ 1999-2002, USAO-DC 2002-2008
Steve Bunnell
Chief, Criminal Division, USAO-DC
DOJ 2002-2007, DOJ 1995-2002
Joseph Capone
DOJ 1989-2019
Peter Brendon Clark
Deputy Chief, Fraud Section
DOJ 1977-2005
James Cooper
Deputy Chief, Criminal Division, USAO-DC
USAO-DC 1994-1997, 2002-2007; DOJ 1997-2002
Barbara Corprew
Deputy Chief, Fraud Section
DOJ 1979-2013
Glen Donath
USAO-DC 2002-2007
Steven J. Durham
USAO-DC 1992-2012
Charles Duross
Deputy Chief, Fraud Section
USAO-SDFla 2001-2006, DOJ 2006-2014
John Griffith
DOJ 1997-2003, USAO-DC 2003-2011
Thomas Hanusik
DOJ 1998-2006
Jonathan Haray
USAO-DC 2002-2013
Joshua Hochberg
Chief, Fraud Section
DOJ 1986 - 2005
Billy Jacobson
DOJ 2001-2004, 2008
Michael Koenig
DOJ 2003-2006
Jonathan E. Lopez
DOJ 2003-2014
Mark MacDougall
DOJ 1990-1993
Ellen Meltzer
DOJ
Mark Mendelsohn
Deputy Chief, Fraud Section
USAO-SDNY 1998-2003, DOJ 2004-2010
Paul E. Pelletier
Principal Deputy Chief, Fraud Section
USAO-SDFla & DOJ, 1984-2011
Channing Phillips
United States Attorney for the District of Columbia
DOJ 1990-2015, USAO-DC 2015-2017
Gregory L. Poe
Laurel Loomis Rimon
Deputy Chief, Asset Forfeiture & Money Launder Section
DOJ, USAO-DC, and USAO-EDCA 1994-2011
Jonathan Rosen
USAO-DC 1998-2006
Adam Safwat
Deputy Chief, Fraud Section
USAO-DE 2002-2006; DOJ 2006-2014
Guy Singer
DOJ 2003-2006
Howard Sklamberg
USAO-DC 1998-2002, 2005-2010; DOJ 2002-2005
Richard C. Smith
Principal Deputy Chief for Litigation, Fraud Section
USAO-SDTX 1992-1998, DOJ 1998-2005
Mary Spearing
Chief, Fraud Section
DOJ 1981-1998
William Stapleton
DOJ 1992-2013
William Stuckwisch
DOJ 2004-2012
Steven Tyrrell
Chief, Fraud Section
DOJ 1989-2010
Laurence Urgenson
Chief, Fraud Section
DOJ 1990-1993
Ken Wainstein
Assistant Attorney General for National Security
U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia
DOJ 1989-2008; USAO-DC 2004-2006
Richard Wiedis
DOJ 1991-2006
