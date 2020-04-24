Former Raymond James Executive, Robert Anastasi, Joins Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance Board of Advisors

TAMPA, Fla., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacode, one of the fastest growing Cybersecurity and Compliance firms in the United States, announced today that Robert "Bob" Anastasi will join their Board of Advisors. Mr. Anastasi will join a growing set of Abacode Board Members and add incredible value and insights from the finance, technology and distribution sectors.

Bob Anastasi is a recently retired investment professional with broad experience in both the capital and technology markets. He is the former Chair of Global Equity Research at Raymond James Financial, where he led the development of one of the largest investment research platforms in the brokerage industry. Prior to joining Raymond James in 1999, Mr. Anastasi covered the technology industry at The Robinson Humphrey Company beginning in 1982. He was ranked among the top five PC analysts in The Wall Street Journal's Best on the Street survey five times, twice taking top honors. Mr. Anastasi also held a variety of management positions with Hewlett Packard and Ford Motor Company. He has a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Northeastern University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

"I'm excited to have Bob join our Board of Advisors," said Michael Ferris, Abacode Chief Executive Officer. "His experience at Raymond James, and breadth of knowledge with other technology companies, will provide our team essential guidance as we help partners and clients solve their most critical cybersecurity and compliance challenges."

Mr. Anastasi commented, "Abacode has a unique opportunity to provide a differentiated service in the Cybersecurity space. I am looking forward to working with Michael and his team of high-quality professionals as they leverage channels to expand their customer base and maximize this opportunity."

About Abacode:

Abacode is a Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Services Provider (MCCP).

Leveraging a unified platform, Abacode combines leading technologies and professional services to implement holistic, framework-based Cybersecurity programs for clients throughout the world. Our unique model enables organizations to make objective and reasoned security investments based on their business needs, budget, and risk tolerance.

Abacode has become one of the fastest growing Cybersecurity & Compliance services firms by empowering companies to implement a Cyber Capability Maturity Model and consolidate all cybersecurity initiatives under one roof.

Offices in the Americas and Europe.

