Former Refugee Launches Civic Engagement Mobile App

The upcoming election arrives amid a global pandemic and many questions on voting in general. Even with all of this, Americans have proven that they want their voices heard, with many strategists projecting massive voter turnout.

"For someone like me, this is personal. This year I am eligible to vote for the first time, and I am doing what I can to vote on the merits of individuals, rather than basing my decision on partisan politics or media bias," said Naeim Khanjani, Electo's co-founder and CEO. "Electo was created to provide the tools for voters to distinguish and exercise discretion and judgment to make an informed vote. There is no denying that COVID-19 has impacted society, and I hope that with the launch of the Electo app, I can provide a reliable resource where Americans can go to get informed on any upcoming election."

The Electo app is the first non-partisan app that allows you to follow the direct updates of every candidate from the federal offices to the governor's mansions. From tracking and monitoring political records, taking action by contacting representatives, and through donation integration, Electo is your one-stop shop to becoming informed voters. Electo is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store .

The Electo app is a civic tech mobile application that helps you become a better informed voter. Visit Electo for more information and to access the media kit.

