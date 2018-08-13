Former Registered Pharmacist, David Foreman, gives opinion about Moringa Wellness' line of products

On his efforts to expanding Moringa Wellness' message to the American market, David Collett, Cofounder and CEO of Moringa Wellness, met with David Foreman to present him with all the benefits of Moringex.

David Foreman is a retired pharmacist whose mission is "to educate as many as people as possible about the benefits of natural health and healing." After meeting with Collett in Australia, Foreman said:

"Moringa Wellness has taken a unique South African superfood, Moringa oleifera, and created a scientifically engineered extract known as Moringex. The extraction process has allowed Moringa Wellness to create powerful food and beverages that pack a healthful punch. Moringa is well known for its benefits as an antioxidant, inflammation fighter and has shown to benefit the heart, brain and liver health. Moringa Wellness is where science meets nature and the end product is health."

Moringa oleifera is the most nutrient rich plant, usually known as "Miracle Tree" and "Tree of Life," that benefits the human body by enhancing cardiac and circulatory stimulation, preventing tumors and ulcers, reducing fever, working as diuretic, and lowering cholesterol.

"Moringa Wellness strives to create awareness of the benefits of Moringa oleifera through our nutrient-rich energy and fruit bars as well as sponsoring youth soccer and local charities," Collett said.

Moringa oleifera also contains more than 90 nutrients, 46 antioxidants, and 18 amino acids, including those eight that are most essential to the human body, calcium, chromium, iron, potassium and selenium, vitamins B6, C, A, iron, riboflavin (B2) and magnesium.

"Moringa Wellness has been grown for about 2000 years out of India," Collet said. Today, it is also grown in South Africa and Central America. Exclusive and revolutionary, our food scientists have developed a process in which they use reverse osmosis and atomization to create Moringex."

