Former rue21 CEO, Bob Fisch Shares His Philosophy on Bridging The Divide Between Generations

In his new book, Fisch outlines his vision for a new paradigm of "generation splicing" that bridges the divide between millennials and baby boomers. This transformative idea is rooted in finding a new level of understanding built on a spirit of respect and Fisch's unique style of mutual mentoring that he sums up this way: "I teach them business, they teach me life."

In Fisch Tales, the career CEO and business growth expert explains how concepts like mutual mentoring and generation splicing helped him keep his business on the leading edge of the retail fashion industry, but more importantly gave him a new outlook on life. Told through Fisch's personal experiences and the mindset he brings to his work—and life—everyday, Fisch Tales challenges readers to dismiss misconceptions about life, the future, self-imposed limitations and each other.

"It's the best of both worlds. Designations based on your birth years tell what you are, but they don't tell me who you are," Fisch explained. The concepts laid out in Fisch Tales serve to inspire this search for authenticity, seek common ground where personal and professional growth can flourish and remind readers from all generations that their best is yet to come.

About Bob Fisch

Bob Fisch is recognized as a pioneering merchant for his bold and successful innovations in value-priced, fast-fashion retailing, notably at rue21. In 2009, he took the company from bankruptcy to a fast-track winning streak that included a hot-stock IPO, building a national network of 1,200 stores and a billion-dollar-plus valuation. Chain Store Age magazine named Bob one of "10 CEOs to Watch in 2010." Bob's success and distinctive managerial style at rue21 are codified in Retailing, published by the National Retail Federation (NRF). The standard-reference textbook is considered an industry bible for college students.

Now, Bob is working to expand the Millennial Baby Boomer brand and mindset through proven practices and personal mantras that inspire him.

