Former Salesforce Exec Lacy Surber Joins Hyperlocology Executive Team as Vice President, Customer Experience

"The importance for brands to understand and address each market they serve individually is becoming more and more evident. Whether ensuring national campaigns portray accurate information in each unique market, or providing an outlet for local owners and operators to address local and immediate marketing needs in a contained environment, the ability to analyze a brands' locations individually and then utilize those insights to drive business results is paramount," says Surber.

Lacy most recently spent over six years as a member of the Salesforce Ohana, both in the US and Europe. While with Salesforce, Lacy served as a Senior Marketing Consultant to global financial services and consumer brands, led Marketing Solution Advisory teams, and most recently served as the lead Marketing Cloud Success Manager for the Benelux supporting a portfolio of the largest global Consumer, Energy, and Retail brands.

Having spent the early days of her career as a Management Consultant with Accenture and as a National Brand Manager, she's partnered hand-in-hand with CMOs, creatives, data scientists, and analysts alike. Lacy is passionate about helping clients optimize their customer journeys end-to-end, while accelerating the adoption of technology to automate and streamline marketing strategies.

You may have seen Lacy speak at several industry conferences including Connections, Dreamforce, and the Global Sender Summit.

Other recent moves within Hyperlocology include the promotion of two-year-company-veteran Kristian Kotsbak to VP of Platforms and Trading. This new role will see Kristian lead Hyperlocology's continued expansion into Europe as well as developing platform partnerships.

Kristian's knowledge of marketing platforms, media strategy and focus on customer success has led to award winning successes amongst new and long term partners.

Hyperlocology is a multi-location automated marketing platform that transforms the way brands market together with their locations. Their technology cuts time and money required to run national and local marketing programs in a unified way with localization, visibility and collaboration required to make the brand and every location successful.

