Former Salesforce Executive Sarah Patterson Joins Samsara as Chief Marketing Officer

"Samsara has helped transform the physical operations of organizations around the world, but we're still in the early stages of what's possible," said Sanjit Biswas, CEO of Samsara. "Sarah's experience helping Salesforce scale and expand its product lines will be critical in helping us tackle our next phase of growth. I'm thrilled to have her on the team."

Patterson will be responsible for driving all Samsara marketing activities including go-to-market strategy, brand building and lead generation in support of Samsara's strategic plan. Her appointment comes as Samsara continues to scale rapidly, recently surpassing 20,000 customers globally .

"The world of physical operations is at an inflection point as industries turn to technology to improve their safety, efficiency and sustainability," said Patterson. "Samsara is accelerating this digital transformation through rapid innovation and a customer-first mindset. What the team has achieved in just six years is incredibly impressive and we're just at the starting line of what's possible."

Patterson spent more than 12 years at Salesforce, most recently serving as executive vice president of CRM and cross-product marketing. In 2020, she led the launch of Salesforce's Work.com solution and Vaccine Cloud. Through her tenure at Salesforce, she also ran the EMEA product marketing team, industries marketing, and SMB product marketing.

Prior to Salesforce, Patterson worked in strategy consulting at McKinsey & Co., M&A finance at Jefferies Broadview and in economic development at the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City. She holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Wellesley College and a master's degree in business administration from Stanford's Graduate School of Business.

Learn more about how you can be part of Samsara's mission to increase the safety, efficiency and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy at www.samsara.com/company/careers .

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses and organizations that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves more than 20,000 customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing and food and beverage. Learn more about Samsara's mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy at www.samsara.com .

