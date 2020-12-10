Former Seattle Police Chief to Join Axon's AI Ethics Board, Promoting Responsible Development of AI Technologies

"I admire Axon's commitment to developing ethical AI technologies, especially examining how it impacts communities of color," says Chief Best, who rose through the ranks through a nearly 30-year policing career to become the first black woman to lead Seattle's police force. "I support the responsible development and deployment of AI technologies to improve community safety and improve how police work with communities."

Best holds a distinguished career of public safety and transparency within Seattle's Police department. As chief of police, Best championed diversity reforms, public safety, and gender equality. She fostered record-breaking women and diversity hiring and recruitment and is widely recognized for her dedication to justice and community. In addition to her service to Seattle's communities, she is also a U.S. Army veteran, having served three years in South Korea.



Axon is proud to be developing products that address some of society's most entrenched problems. As a leading technology company for law enforcement, Axon believes it has the obligation to do so in a responsible way — one that promotes transparency, with built in mechanisms for accountability. Axon's AI and Policing Technology Ethics Board provides expert guidance to Axon on the development of its AI products and services, paying particular attention to its impact on communities. This diverse board includes leaders in the industry as well as some of the nation's most well-known thought leaders and legal scholars regarding policing, police reform, technology, racial equity and civil liberties.



