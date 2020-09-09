Former Senior Executives and Accomplished Women Leaders from Nuveen and ALPS to Drive Next Stage of Growth at Positivly

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Positivly , a personalized investment matching and relationship platform built with the world's first financial personality test, announced key additions to its leadership as the company enters a new phase of growth. Lisa Mougin (Former Senior Vice President at ALPS Fund Services) joins as President & COO, and Margo Cook (Former President of Advisory Services for Nuveen) joins as Strategic Advisor.

"Positivly brings hyper-personalization to the world of investments in a meaningful manner. This allows better outcomes by enabling investors and advisors to feel emotionally connected with their investments and stay the course," said Dr. Vinay Nair, Chairman of The TIFIN Group and co-founder of Positivly, a TIFIN Group company. "With the additions of Margo and Lisa, both veterans with a proven track record of building and scaling businesses across both wealth and asset management, we aim to make Positivly the new standard for investor experience and relationships."

Lisa Mougin appointed as President & Chief Operating Officer to spearhead growth in asset management

Lisa was a member of the executive team that built ALPS Fund Services into a leader in the mutual fund and hedge fund industries. During the span of 20 years at ALPS, Lisa led the Sales and Relationship Management Teams to achieving significant growth of the firm's client base and revenues. In 2017 Lisa took a sabbatical from her career to move to Barcelona, Spain with her family and spent time there focused on philanthropic work related to refugees.

At Positivly, Lisa will combine her experience in the investment management industry with her passion for helping others, to lead Positivly in its quest to build stronger connections between individuals, their advisors and their investments.

Margo Cook joins as Strategic Advisor

Margo, brings over 30 years of in-depth asset management and executive leadership experience to the Positivly board. Most recently, as President of Nuveen Advisory Services (the investment manager for TIAA) Margo was responsible for Nuveen's global client organization, overseeing product, marketing, distribution and solutions for the firm, which has over $1 trillion in assets under management. Prior to her role with Nuveen, Margo led Bear Stearns Asset Management's Institutional business, and before Bear Stearns Margo held various senior investment leadership roles at BNY Mellon for over 20 years, including CIO, Institutional Investments and Head of Fixed Income.

"I'm excited to align with The TIFIN Group overall and Positivly, specifically, who see the asset and wealth management industry through a new lens, applying innovative thinking to solve legacy problems," said Margo. "Through science and behavioral data, Positivly has modernized today's antiquated client profile process, allowing advisors and asset managers to truly understand the client's investment needs. Creating individualized investor outcomes has been a focus throughout my career in asset management, and I'm thrilled to be part of the company."

Anil Arora, Executive Co-Chair at Positivly, who participated in the rigorous hiring process, said "Margo and Lisa are each individually remarkable in their accomplishments and I am delighted to be working with them to advance Positivly's growth. As founder of Yodlee and then at Envestnet, I have championed platforms using technology and data to create better investor outcomes."

About Positivly

Positivly is an investment platform that is setting a new standard for personalized investment solutions. By combining the principles of positive psychology with modern wealth management, Positivly helps investors and their advisors uncover what matters most to them and match them with meaningful investments. In an industry long plagued by disengaged investors resulting in poor investor outcomes, Positivly creates stronger connections between people and their wealth.

