Former SMU basketball standout Jarrey Foster releases brand and apparel line

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a new story to tell, the lasting legacy of Jarrey Foster has transitioned from predicted NBA lottery pick to passionate business owner; who is ready to make an impact on the mental and physical wellness of the community and abroad.

Transitioning into a new life after losing something you love can be difficult to accept. After his devastating career ending knee injury, Foster knew the only way to fulfill his purpose was to inspire others on their wellness journeys. Northshore High School (Houston, TX) alumni and Texas State Champion in 2014, Foster was not heavily recruited out of high school. He has always felt the need to compete with a chip on his shoulder; embodying one of the core values of One Zero, resilience. Although he was challenged by multiple injuries throughout his basketball career, Foster knows by representing One Zero he is unstoppable.

Foster quotes, "I am excited to use One zero in a variety of ways, but most importantly I hope the brand will shine a light on mental health awareness and remove the stigma that is carried with it. My story was heavily shaped by anxiety and depression during my basketball career, so I feel One Zero can represent all who are willing to speak about their own mental health."

Joined by partner and passionate entrepreneur Andrew Gautreaux, CEO of Legacy Exploration LLC., SMU alumnus and basketball supporter, Foster recalls the first time he knew Gautreaux would be a great business partner. "During the final game of my career at SMU, Andrew saw me smile after missing an easy dunk. He told me after the game that he understood why I didn't stress in that moment over something I couldn't control, and I knew from that point on we were going to get along well. He has been a great mentor to me, and I am happy to bring One Zero to life with him."

As a former college athlete and Dallas Mavericks Advisory Committee member, Gautreaux says, "I understand how demanding college and professional sports can be and I have seen Jarrey persevere and prevail through the most devastating injuries. Jarrey is a champion of people who are having their own struggles and through the One Zero brand, Jarrey is bringing mental health awareness to the forefront. In fact, I am wearing the One Zero brand now, because it feels better than my other athletic apparel, and I stand behind Jarrey's vision of mental health awareness, inclusiveness, and strength."

Foster encourages readers to visit their website, https://www.onezeroathletics.com/ , to learn more. "Our first collection includes short and long sleeve unisex tee shirts. Our designs are tailored toward bringing awareness to our name and our goal to inspire others to overcome challenges and strive toward a balance in mental, physical, and emotional health," Foster says.

Contact: Jarrey Foster, 281-736-9013

SOURCE One Zero Athletics

Related Links

https://www.onezeroathletics.com/

