Former Special Operators Skydive Into Mt. Everest in New Documentary, 'Drop Zone: Everest'

Legacy Studios set to premiere extreme expedition documentary that honors American heroes

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Myrick, famed director of The Blair Witch Project, and movie producer Kristian Krempel join Legacy Studios, the newly established production arm of veteran-owned extreme expedition firm, Legacy Expeditions. The studio's first documentary, Drop Zone: Everest, premieres at the Vu Theatre in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, December 13 at 6:00 PM.

Drop Zone: Everest Movie Poster Mike Sarraille skydiving onto Everest region

Captured by award-winning filmmaker, Elia Saikaly, the documentary follows retired U.S. Navy SEAL Mike Sarraille and a team of former special operators as they skydive into Mt. Everest in honor of the brave men and women who lost their lives during Extortion 17. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayas, Drop Zone: Everest highlights the challenges of jumping into the world's highest drop zone, such as sub-zero temperatures, unpredictable winds, and a lack of oxygen.

"Everyone experiences peaks and valleys in life, but it's the journey that builds character and gives us purpose," says Sarraille. "I'm humbled by the opportunity to help the children of Extortion 17, the largest loss of American life in Afghanistan," he adds.

Legacy Studios showcases stories that highlight human resiliency and personal growth. Participants reconnect with themselves and nature by jumping into unforgiving landscapes, remembering fallen heroes, and engaging in philanthropic missions for their families.

"The switch to documentary production is exciting because these films share inspiring, life-changing journeys. Drop Zone: Everest gives us a fresh view of Everest and reframes public perception of special operators," shares Myrick.

The expedition was led by Fred Williams, President of Complete Parachute Systems, and Dawa Steven Sherpa, CEO of Asian Trekking. Sponsors include Folds of Honor, Special Operations Warrior Foundation, Frog Fuel, Tecovas, Boost Oxygen, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Ventus Respiratory, Peter MD, Men's Journal, and Talent War Group.

Drop Zone Everest premieres two weeks before the launch of Legacy Expedition's Triple7, where eleven former special operators will raise 1,400 scholarships for the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders through Folds of Honor.

Distribution of Drop Zone Everest will be provided by multiple platforms, including Extreme International on January 9th, 2023.

Legacy Expeditions is an adventure capital firm founded to bring adrenaline-filled expeditions to life while honoring the memories and legacies of America's fallen and Allied Troops lost during the Global War on Terrorism. To learn about previous and future expeditions visit legacyexpeditions.net .

MEDIA INQUIRIES: For media inquiries please contact Michelle Ballesteros at 3ONE Ventures – [email protected] or 512-781-0137.

SOURCE Legacy Expeditions