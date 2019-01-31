Former State Appellate Court Judge Harvey Brown Joins The Lanier Law Firm

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvey Brown, a former state appeals court judge and former state district court judge in Harris County, has joined The Lanier Law Firm.

Judge Brown served on the First Court of Appeals bench from 2010-2018. During his tenure, he was named Appellate Judge of the Year by the Association of Civil Trial and Appellate Specialists and Mentor of the Year by the Houston Young Lawyers Association and the Texas Young Lawyers Association. He authored more than 1,000 opinions on the court. Judge Brown also served as a member of the Multidistrict Litigation panel for Texas since 2014.

Judge Brown previously presided over the 152nd District Court in Harris County for more than six years, heard more than 150 jury trials and 200 bench trials, and served as the chair of a panel that administered diet drug product liability litigation in Harris County.

Before his judicial service he was in private practice for more than 20 years, handling both trials and appeals. He was also appointed as a special master in a case and also frequently retained as an arbitrator and mediator.

"Judge Brown will offer a wealth of expertise and insights for our clients in litigation, and we will rely on his vast experience in appellate matters," said Mark Lanier. "He obviously had a number of opportunities and firms where he could resume his practice, and we're very gratified he chose us."

Mr. Lanier noted that Judge Brown will also handle trial work and appeals for his own clients as well as having a mediation and arbitration practice.

"Mark Lanier tried a case before me when I was a district judge and he and this firm's lawyers are well known for their trial skills and innovative approach to presenting evidence and trying cases," said Judge Brown. "He is a fantastic trial lawyer. I'm excited to have this opportunity to be associated with such a dynamic team as I return to private practice."

Judge Brown is Board Certified in Personal Injury Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is a member of the American Law Institute, the Texas Supreme Court Advisory Committee, the Texas State Bar College, the Texas Center for Legal Ethics, the Garland Walker American Inn of Court, and the Texas Association of Civil Trial and Appellate Specialists. He is also a life member of the Texas Bar Foundation and the Houston Bar Foundation.

A native Texan, Judge Brown earned his undergraduate degree from The University of Texas in 1978, graduating with high honors and as a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He earned his law degree, with honors, from The University of Texas School of Law in 1981 and was a member of the Texas Law Review and the Order of the Coif. Judge Brown is also an award-winning author, having authored six law review articles.

The Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York, Los Angeles and Oklahoma City. For close to 30 years, the firm has worked tirelessly to find unique solutions to its clients' unique needs. The firm is composed of more than 60 skilled attorneys, practicing in a broad array of areas, including business fraud, asbestos exposure, entertainment law, and others. Visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com .

Media Contact:

J.D. Cargill

713-659-5200

jdc@lanierlawfirm.com

SOURCE The Lanier Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.lanierlawfirm.com

