Former Super Bowl Champion Invests in at Home Connected Fitness Brand, Jaxjox

SEATTLE, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JAXJOX, a leader in connected fitness technology, today announced former NFL tight-end and Super Bowl Champion, Vernon Davis as an investor and brand partner. Davis, a 14-year NFL veteran turned entrepreneur, was one of the first users of JAXJOX's connected home gym, InteractiveStudio, and found that the digital free weight equipment and AI technology provide the most versatile training experience.

"I am investing my talents and resources in JAXJOX because I believe free-weight training is one of the most versatile and effective ways to work out," said Davis. "JAXJOX reimagined traditional weights to maximize at-home workouts."

JAXJOX InteractiveStudio is an all-in-one smart home gym that incorporates 142 lbs of connected free-weight equipment, AI-enabled performance tracking, and interactive live and on-demand coaching to facilitate personalized workouts. Davis will partner with the JAXJOX team to create exclusive workouts, participate in live Q&As, and share his fitness journey alongside the JAXJOX community.

"JAXJOX's connected workouts provide everything I love about weight training, with the added bonus of smart technology that measures my performance in real-time," said Davis. "The progress tracking provides insights into my strength progression and power exertion. I look forward to assisting JAXJOX in establishing a pivotal role in personalized fitness programming and optimization."

Davis's addition to the JAXJOX team comes on the heels of its partnership announcement with four-time Olympic gold medal winner Michael Duane Johnson, who accepted a role on its advisory board last month.

"JAXJOX saw a 130% increase in sales last year and continues to see growth this year. The addition of Vernon Davis further strengthens our expansion plans," said Stephen Owusu, JAXJOX CEO. "We are honored to have him join our team and look forward to his support in raising our visibility while helping us bring the best connected fitness experience to homes."

About JAXJOX:

JAXJOX is a fit-tech company reimagining traditional fitness solutions through its AI-powered, all-in-one connected fitness platform. JAXJOX creates compact, smart exercise equipment with real-time personalized tracking and a variety of workouts led by expert trainers, making it more accessible for their members to reach wellness goals from the comfort of their homes. JAXJOX's flagship product is the InteractiveStudio, a freestanding, all-in-one smart home gym designed to provide personal guidance for total-body training across strength, cardio, and recovery. It includes a 43" touchscreen TV for workouts and tracking insights, as well as four digitally adjustable connected products, replacing the need for 6 kettlebells and 16 dumbbells. JAXJOX is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

