Former Topgolf Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Brian Radics Joins Hotaling & Co. as New CMO

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to our Hotaling family as our new CMO," says Hotaling & Co. CEO and President Dan Leese. "Brian's deep experience in leading global marketing initiatives coupled with his track record for building cross-cultural teams to effectively grow a global consumer audience complements our existing mission to further bring like-minded spirits together."

Radics will lead Hotaling & Co.'s marketing and brand teams across the company's portfolio of spirit brands, providing a digital-first, multicultural and inclusive approach to further connect with the modern consumer on a global scale. He will also direct product innovation, integrated brand marketing, retail brand, and sales management initiatives, reporting directly to Hotaling & Co. CEO and President Dan Leese.

"Hotaling & Co. is creating the gold standard in the distiller and importer industry based on its authenticity, strong company values and iconic portfolio of artisanal spirit brands. I am both honored and excited to make the leap from the sports entertainment industry back into the beverage space, and specifically the dynamic artisanal spirits business. I look forward to being a part of the rich history and innovative vision that Hotaling & Co. brings," says Brian Radics, CMO of Hotaling & Co.

Radics comes to Hotaling & Co. from Topgolf Entertainment Group where he served as the CMO, spearheading the growth of one of the world's fastest growing hospitality brands from the U.S. into global markets. He has also held leading positions at globally recognized spirits and consumer goods companies, heading growth agendas for Diageo's Smirnoff and Johnnie Walker, The Coca-Cola Company and M&Ms/Mars Inc. He received a Bachelor of Arts in government from Dartmouth College and his Master of Business Administration from The University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco distiller & importer, creates, curates, and builds artisanal brands of unmatched character and quality. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America's first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junipero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London's oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling's most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling's Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 28th year of distilling and its 11th year of commercially uniting likeminded distillers from around the world to share the passion and raise the bar.

Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, No.3 Gin, HINE Cognac, Lot 40 Rye Whisky, Convite Mezcal, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers' Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit HotalingandCo.com for a full list of brands.

SOURCE Hotaling & Co.