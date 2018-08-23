Former Twitch Executive Matthew DiPietro Appointed CMO of Kin

"Educating developers on the benefits of cryptocurrency and its potential use cases in everyday life is crucial to Kin's success," said Ted Livingston, founder of Kik and Kin. "Matt's previous experience at Twitch, where he defined a new industry and helped drive mainstream adoption of live streaming, is a perfect fit as we work towards making Kin the most used cryptocurrency in the world."

"Kin's audacious goal is to be the world's most used cryptocurrency," said DiPietro. "We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive adoption of a transformative technology that can fundamentally change the relationship between consumers and developers. I'm looking forward to creating and executing a marketing strategy that helps make that happen."

DiPietro joins Kin after eight years at Twitch where he launched the company's brand and led all marketing initiatives, including the creation of TwitchCon, the company's annual convention that engages Twitch creators and their communities. Starting as the only marketing employee at Twitch, DiPietro successfully grew the team to more than 40 people working on brand marketing, communications, content marketing, creative services, events, and product marketing.

The announcement comes on the heels of Kin's increasing momentum in the space. The project recently announced the Kin Developer Program, an initiative that empowers developers to build Kin-powered experiences, along with the launch of the Kinit Beta app, the first publicly available app dedicated to Kin. For more information, please visit http://www.kinecosystem.org/.

About Kik Interactive, Inc.

Kik Interactive, Inc., connects the world through chat. The company is the maker of Kik, a popular chat platform, and the creator of Kin, the cryptocurrency for consumer apps. Founded in 2009, Kik Interactive, Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. For more information on Kik, please visit https://www.kik.com/. For more information on Kin, please visit https://www.kinecosystem.org.

About Kin Ecosystem Foundation

The Kin Ecosystem Foundation is a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services. The foundation will oversee the Kin Ecosystem on matters, including development of the Kin Rewards Engine, membership, security, and the ecosystem's transition to a fully decentralized model. For more information, please visit http://kinecosystem.org.

Press Contact:

Alec Booker

Kin

press@kinecosystem.org

SOURCE Kin Ecosystem Foundation

Related Links

http://www.kinecosystem.org

