Former Ukash CEO & Payments Industry Veteran David Hunter Joins Leading Crypto Payments Processor CoinPayments as Advisor

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CoinPayments, the world's leading cryptocurrency payments processor today announced payments industry veteran and entrepreneur, David Hunter, as an advisor to the company. In this new role, Hunter will provide strategic direction related to CoinPayments' ongoing expansion and growth activities.

Among his many accomplishments, Hunter built secure electronic payments company Ukash into a global player through expansion into 67 countries. Ukash was sold in 2015 to CVC Partners. He also held leadership positions at BT ePayments, ClickandBuy Europe, and Paysafecard UK. More recently, Hunter was appointed chairman of the board of directors at the Emerging Payments Association. He is also Chairman of the Board at Pannovate and K Wearables, both cutting-edge fintech firms focused on payments.

"Cryptocurrencies are now a mainstream payment method and I expect that wave of growth to continue," said Hunter. "My work with CoinPayments will touch on all phases of company strategy including regional expansion and new partnerships with some of the biggest players in the global payments industry. I'm incredibly excited to work with the CoinPayments team and see significant opportunity ahead."

"David's appointment as advisor is another milestone for CoinPayments as we work toward a set of strategic goals that will drive tremendous growth," explained CoinPayments CEO Jason Butcher. "His deep industry contacts and knowledge are invaluable to our team and to me personally as I navigate an evolving landscape for cryptocurrencies and merchant payments."

Mr. Hunter's appointment is effective immediately and he will work directly with Mr. Butcher on a number of initiatives including regulatory compliance and new functionality for the CoinPayments platform.

About CoinPayments

CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest and most secure way for merchants worldwide to transact in cryptocurrencies. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payments processor with more than US $5 billion in total transactions to date, while supporting more than 1,900 coins, and is the preferred cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and eCommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, digital wallets, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications. Learn more at: https://www.coinpayments.net/.

