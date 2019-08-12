Former United States Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker Joins PC Matic As Outside General Counsel

"Matthew is a proven leader whose law enforcement experience and global perspective strengthens our team as we aim to increase the resilience of America's cybersecurity infrastructure," said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng. "Matthew's deep passion for our mission, coupled with his extensive legal experience is an excellent addition to our leadership team as we accelerate innovations in cybersecurity technology."

Whitaker served as Acting Attorney General of the United States from November 2018 to February 2019, and as Chief of Staff to the Attorney General of the United States from September 2017 to November 2018. Prior to serving in these capacities, Whitaker served as United States Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa, and in a variety of other legal capacities. Whitaker is a graduate of the University of Iowa where he earned his bachelor's degree in communications and later went on to graduate with a Master of Business Administration and a Juris Doctor degree. Whitaker is now affiliated with the Graves Garrett law firm in addition to being the Managing Director for Axiom Strategies/Clout Public Affairs.

"As cyber-threats continue to wreak havoc on homes, businesses and local governments, the need for cyber-innovation and cutting-edge cybersecurity products has never been greater," said Mr. Whitaker. "At DOJ, I saw firsthand the damage cybercriminals have inflicted on Americans across the country, and I'm excited to join the team at PC Matic as we redefine the standards of cybersecurity technologies."

