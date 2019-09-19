Former U.S. Diplomat Bob J. Satawake Launches Digital Release of Bestselling Book BREAKING PROTOCOL: Forging A Path Beyond Diplomacy

When Vice-President Joe Biden swore his husband – James "Wally" Brewster – into office as the U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic in November 2013, Satawake found himself in uncharted territory. Never had a same-sex couple led a diplomatic mission in the Western Hemisphere, much less a country as conservative as the Dominican Republic.

In BREAKING PROTOCOL, Satawake pulls back the curtain with unerring honesty and courage to expose the truth behind the highly-publicized controversy stirred by his husband's nomination – from the hostile smear campaign and threats launched by the nation's religious leaders, to the shocking attempts to cover their own corruption, to the important international conversation it all sparked on global equality, intolerance, and religion that forced historic responses from the Pope and U.S. Government.

Inspirational and revelatory, Satawake vividly captures the challenges that came with being the spouse of a high-profile diplomat, the unspoken rules and expectations broken by his refusal to "live in the shadows," his unprecedented work to push boundaries, and how the necessity to forge his own path ultimately gave thousands of marginalized citizens strength, hope, and a voice for the first time in their lives.

Named one of the most influential LBGTQIA people in the world by OUT in 2015, Satawake's writing brings readers into his world as he recounts the defining moments that traced his unpredictable path to the White House – rising from a young, gay Native American in the South struggling to live his truth to a resilient, compassionate, and outspoken leader whose life experiences taught him how to not simply survive, but THRIVE in the face of insurmountable odds.

BREAKING PROTOCOL weaves a heartwarming story of courage, optimism, and unwavering perseverance with a thought-provoking exploration into the current state of human rights across nations, religions, and societies. An instant Amazon Bestseller upon release, Satawake's riveting memoir beautifully illuminates the power of the individual, the critical work towards global equality that still needs to be done, and how anyone can harness love, compassion, and integrity to break these barriers.

In support of the book, Satawake kicked of a nationwide tour this week.

2019 FALL BOOK TOUR DATES INCLUDE:

09.19: Chicago, IL – Engel & Vokers – 5 PM

10.10: Seattle, WA – Larry & Katie Brown – 5 PM

10.31: San Francisco, CA – The Commonwealth Club – 6.30 PM

TBA: Los Angeles, CA – Forthcoming

TBA: New York, NY – Forthcoming

TBA: Washington, DC – Forthcoming

