Former U.S. Director of National Intelligence joins Emerging Tech Fest keynote event line up

CARDIFF, Wales, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James (Jim) Clapper, President Obama's former Director of National Intelligence, will join Aled Miles, President & Chief Executive Officer, Sauce Labs, for an exclusive interview as part of the 2021 Emerging Tech Fest's keynote event.

Taking place across 26th – 28th January as a virtual, global event, the 3-day festival will showcase some of the most exciting technology in Wales and beyond, demonstrating how the innovative technology sector is transforming lives and industries.

At the height of one of the most turbulent times in the history of American politics, the highly decorated Ret. Lt General will discuss the growing role of cyber security, modern threat vectors and the role of business and government, all drawn from his extensive experience leading the U.S. intelligence community and from an extraordinary career of service to the U.S. and her allies.

Clapper joins a stellar line-up of guests in a keynote hosted by Aled Miles, the Welsh Government Envoy to the United States and CEO of Sauce Labs, the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence.

The former US Director of National Intelligence also joins:

Ramin Sayar , President and CEO of Sumo Logic – Fresh from taking Sumo Logic public onto the Nasdaq stock exchange in the middle of a global pandemic, Ramin will join Aled to discuss how data, AI, machine learning and natural learning techniques are emerging as must haves for speed, customer growth and competitive advantage.

Dave Cole , founder and CEO of Open Raven – Despite starting Open Raven during one of the most difficult times in modern history, David led a wildly successful first round of funding, generating $15 million from some of the biggest names in venture capital. Dave will share his insights on funding, pitching and the first phase of building a business in an emerging technology space.

Jan Griffiths , founder of the "Finding Gravitas" podcast - A Welsh-born former executive in the U.S. car industry now based in Detroit , Jan has witnessed both the downturn and the recent transformation of the industry with the adoption of extraordinary automotive technology. She will share her experiences on leadership and transformation.

The keynote event will open the Emerging Tech Fest, taking place at 9:30 GMT on the 26th January 2021 with registration open now on the Emerging Tech Fest website.

Now in its third year, the festival founded by non-profit organisation Technology Connected, KTN, CEMET and Innovate UK, looks to bring together businesses and technology to foster connections and explore opportunities to collaborate, drive efficiencies and grow.

This year's spotlight themes at the Emerging Tech Fest are:

The New World– we'll explore how new technology can enable us to work from anywhere in the world, and balance the challenges that come with it, including mental health, productivity and engagement.

Improving Businesses NOW – The unprecedented nature of the world in 2020 has been a huge shock for us all. How can new and emerging tech help our businesses improve right now, as they embark on recovery coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic?

Future Tech – discover and connect with the latest technology as we provide a platform for innovative businesses to showcase the most ground-breaking new technology, transforming businesses and lives.

Achieving Net Zero – climate change is one of the defining issues of our time. With governments across the world declaring climate change emergencies, how can technology help to facilitate a carbon neutral future for business.

Registrations are now open for the 3 day festival on the Emerging Tech Fest Website, along limited exhibition and partnership opportunities for businesses who want to be at the forefront of innovation collaboration.

Aled Miles, Chief Executive Officer, Sauce Labs, said: "It is clear that technology will have a crucial role to play in rebuilding the global economy post-Covid. I am excited to be joined by some of the world's leading minds in the technology sector to discuss the importance of digital confidence and how it will shape future growth and prosperity. Wales has world-class capabilities in the technology sector and, as an envoy for the Welsh Government, I am delighted to be able to play an important role in highlighting this on the world stage."



Avril Lewis MBE. Managing Director of Technology Connected added:

"We are thrilled to announce today, a stellar line up for this year's Emerging Tech Fest's keynote event, which is sure to give attendees incredible insight across a range of key issues faced by businesses.

"Along with his renowned guests, Aled brings a wealth of experience and insight from his own remarkable career, and is the perfect person to highlight the success, innovation and international ambition of the technology industry in Wales."

For more information on the Emerging Tech Fest, including registration exhibition and partnership opportunities, please visit the Emerging Tech Fest website.

