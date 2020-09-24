Former U.S. President Joins TriNet PeopleForce

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet , a leading provider of comprehensive human resources, today announced that Former U.S. President George W. Bush will participate in an exclusive conversation at TriNet PeopleForce. He will discuss his time in the Oval Office, the challenges facing America and the country's businesses, the power of freedom, and the importance of resiliency.

Taking place October 20-22, the virtual conference will feature a diverse group of business experts, public servants, educators and thought leaders, who will discuss critical, timely issues, including diversity and racism in the workplace, employee mental health and issues that impact company bottom lines, such as legislative updates, healthcare costs and maintaining cash flow.

"We are extremely honored to have President George W. Bush join us at TriNet PeopleForce to discuss his experience leading through crisis and a variety of pressing topics that small and medium-size businesses currently face," said TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield. "Our conference was created to inspire, inform, and invigorate entrepreneurs and business leaders – and our conversation with the 43rd President of the United States will achieve just that."

Some of the other prominent leaders that will be speaking at TriNet PeopleForce include:





Eric H. Holder, Jr. , 82nd Attorney General of the United States

, 82nd Attorney General of Mona Sutphen , Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, former Managing Director, UBS and Senior Advisor, The Vistria Group

, Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, former Managing Director, UBS and Senior Advisor, The Vistria Group Dr. Ryan McGarry , Emergency Medicine Physician; Director, Producer, and Screenwriter of Code Black and Pandemic

, Emergency Medicine Physician; Director, Producer, and Screenwriter of and Scott Galloway , NYU Stern Professor, public speaker, author and podcast host

, NYU Stern Professor, public speaker, author and podcast host Dr. Syra Madad , American pathogen preparedness expert and infectious disease epidemiologist

, American pathogen preparedness expert and infectious disease epidemiologist Dr. Abdul El-Sayed , Physician, Podcast Host, Author, and former Public Health Commissioner of Detroit

, Physician, Podcast Host, Author, and former Public Health Commissioner of Mike Wilson , Chief U.S. Equity Strategist and Chief Investment Officer for Morgan Stanley

, Chief U.S. Equity Strategist and Chief Investment Officer for Morgan Stanley Wilfred Frost , Financial news anchor for CNBC

, Financial news anchor for CNBC Brigid Schulte , Director of the Better Life Lab & The Good Life Initiative at New America, & author of the NY Times Bestseller, Overwhelmed

, Director of the Better Life Lab & The Good Life Initiative at New America, & author of the NY Times Bestseller, Overwhelmed Calvin Newport , Author, Digital Minimalism, Deep Work and So Good

They Can't Ignore You

, Author, Digital Minimalism, Deep Work and So Good They Can't Ignore You Dr. Kaveh Safavi , Senior Managing Director, Global Health Practice, Accenture

, Senior Managing Director, Global Health Practice, Accenture Walter Faulstroh, Co-founder and CEO, HUM Nutrition

Ralph Clark , President and CEO, ShotSpotter

, President and CEO, ShotSpotter David Heath , Co-Founder and CEO, Bombas

, Co-Founder and CEO, Bombas TriNet HR and business experts

For more information on this one-of-a-kind virtual event for SMB leaders, visit peopleforce.trinet.com.

*Please note: Some sessions of this virtual conference are closed to the media, with no personal recording, photography, or note-taking permitted.*

