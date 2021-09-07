Former Walmart Head of Dentistry, Dr. Roshan Parikh, joins CandidPro as Clinical Growth Ambassador.

In his 13 years in dentistry, Dr. Ro has earned a reputation for melding clinical excellence with an entrepreneurial business mindset. As the former Head of Dentistry at Walmart Health, Dr. Ro spearheaded the organization's first 13 multi-modality locations and laid the groundwork for numerous additional locations planned for 2021 and 2022. He's also grown his own DSO from a single practice into a 30-location organization serving over 150k patients in the Chicago area. Today, Dr. Ro advises DSOs as the Chief Strategy Officer for DSO Strategy, which he founded in 2019.

Dr. Ro's partnership with CandidPro comes at an exciting time as more DSOs look to hybridized treatment models to reduce in-office appointments. "I see CandidPro as a key component to the future of DSOs," says Dr. Ro. "The benefits to DSO workflows are huge. It's high-touch when it comes to clinical oversight and highly productive without taking up a ton of chair time."

CandidPro's focus on clinical consistency using their patent-pending treatment methodology, CandidRx™, is also of interest to Dr. Ro. "CandidPro gives DSOs centralized treatment planning through user-friendly technology. The results are consistent, so there's no miscommunication between doctors," he says. "I can't think of any other treatments that offer the same continuity of care. It really feels like the future for clear aligners in DSOs."

Brian Ganey, CandidPro's Senior Vice President of Sales, sees Dr. Ro as a key player in helping the company integrate fluidly into DSOs. "Dr. Ro has this unique ability to meet DSOs where they're at because he's been there too," says Ganey. "He knows how to effect the clinical and institutional changes they need to scale—and how to see them through."

Dr. Ro's first-hand perspective goes beyond his deep experience with DSOs: he's also a Candid patient. "I decided to go through Candid's clear aligner treatment because I was intrigued by their treatment methods and technology," he says. "I'm really happy with the results so far. It feels way better than other clear aligners I've tested, and the patient experience is seriously top-notch. I couldn't be more excited to share this revolutionary treatment with more DSOs and their patients."

About Dr. Roshan Parikh

Dr. Ro purchased his first dental practice in 2008 and set the course for the practice to expand into a 30+ network of dental groups over the following decade. He served as Head of Dentistry for Walmart Health from 2019 through 2021, playing a major role in expanding its dental offerings to its locations. Dr. Ro has also led his dental consulting firm, DSO Strategy, LLC, since 2019, helping entrepreneurial clinicians like himself scale their organizations and serves as Chief Strategy Officer. Dr. Ro holds a DDS from the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) College of Dentistry and an MBA from Loyola University.

