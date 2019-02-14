Former Warner Music Group Department Director to Join Tunedly

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jayne Nozik, former Warner Music Group Director of Copyright Licensing, and Royalties East Coast, is joining Tunedly as Director of A&R and Licensing. She will oversee Tunedly's newly established music publishing arm from Tunedly's Connecticut office, just outside of New York City.

Chris Erhardt, CEO of Tunedly. Jayne Nozik, Director of A&R and Licensing of Tunedly.

Jayne has over 20 years of experience in the music industry. She started her career in the late 1990s with Polygram Records. Shortly after Polygram was acquired by Universal Music Group, Jayne joined Warner Music Group in New York in 1999 and remained with Warner until 2018. During her career she has been involved in creative marketing projects for Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen and The Bangles and has managed high-profile copyright licensing and royalties for blockbuster projects including Ed Sheeran and hit musical Hamilton.

When remarking about her new role, Ms. Nozik said, "The passion and creative vision, in an unlimited space of collaboration and musical inclusiveness is the draw of Tunedly. Bringing it back to the music. Those are the reasons I'm psyched to work and design with Chris Erhardt and his team."

Tunedly has grown to be one of the most recognized brands for songwriters and other music creators across the globe. Songwriters who pass Tunedly's selection process can join the organization and enjoy features such as free demo recordings and gain access to a group of highly recognized session musicians at special member rates.

"Since our launch in 2016, we have helped create nearly 3,000 songs. It only makes sense to take it one step further and help our users secure deals and I know Jayne has the right experience and drive to help us with this mission," said Chris Erhardt, CEO and Co-Founder of Tunedly.

