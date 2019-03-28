Former White House & Minneapolis Super Bowl Host Committee Communications Leader Joins Weber Shandwick

MINNEAPOLIS, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing solutions firms, announced today the appointment of Andrea Mokros as senior vice president, corporate and public affairs, based in the agency's Minneapolis office. Mokros brings to Weber Shandwick 20 years of experience in communications, strategic planning, and event production at the local, state and national level, including highly visible roles in the Obama administration and the Super Bowl Host Committee for Minnesota.

"Over her impressive career, Andrea has cultivated an expertise in corporate communications, public affairs and community engagement. As an admirer of her work in the White House and her terrific performance leading communications for Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis last year, I could not be happier to have her join us," said Lorenz Esguerra, general manager, Weber Shandwick Minneapolis. "Not only will she serve our clients exceptionally well, Andrea's leadership ability will enhance our culture and help us to continue to attract the best talent."

For the past 15 years, Mokros has provided strategic communications guidance and event consulting to a wide range of nonprofit, government and political organizations. During the Obama administration, Mokros served as special assistant to President Barack Obama and director of strategic planning for First Lady Michelle Obama. In this role, she oversaw the strategic planning process for all aspects of the First Lady's engagements, including trips to China, Africa, the 2012 Olympics and numerous other domestic and international events. Mokros also produced major national tours on behalf of the First Lady's "Let's Move!," "Joining Forces," "Reach Higher" and "Let Girls Learn" initiatives. Most recently, she was part of the team that helped bring Obama's "Becoming" book tour to life.

From 2015 to 2018, Mokros served as vice president of communications and events for the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee and was integral to creating and promoting Minnesota's brand as 'the Bold North.' She has also held several key roles for local, state and national elected officials, including deputy chief of staff for both Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and lead advance for Senator John Kerry's presidential campaign. Mokros is a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and a graduate of the University of Minnesota.

"I'm looking forward to joining the amazing team at Weber Shandwick and working with the firm's impressive roster of clients, helping organizations solve problems with ideas grounded in insights and creativity," Mokros said.

About Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications and marketing solutions firm in 79 cities with a network extending to 129 cities around the world. The firm's diverse team of strategists, analysts, producers, designers, developers and campaign activators has won the most prestigious awards in the world for innovative, creative approaches and impactful work. Weber Shandwick was the only public relations agency included on the Advertising Age Agency A-list in 2014 and 2015 and the only PR firm designated an A-List Agency Standout in 2017 and 2018. Weber Shandwick was honored as PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, The Holmes Report's Global Agency of the Year in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017, and The Holmes Report's Global Digital Agency of the Year in 2016. The firm deploys deep expertise across sectors and specialty areas, including consumer marketing, corporate reputation, healthcare, technology, public affairs, financial services, employee engagement, social impact, financial communications and crisis management, using proprietary social, digital and analytics methodologies. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com.

