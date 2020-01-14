Former White House Chief of Staff, Marine Four-Star Gen. John F. Kelly Headlines Speaker Roster for 2020 NaplesNEXT Ideas Festival
Jan 14, 2020, 10:08 ET
NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former White House Chief of Staff and Marine four-star Gen. John F. Kelly, USMC (Ret.) will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 NaplesNEXT Ideas Festival, which will take place March 2-3 at the Naples Grande Beach Resort.
The festival elevates traditional thought leadership gatherings by bringing together world-renowned innovators, policy makers, trendsetters, influencers and philanthropists. By integrating luxury hospitality, culinary and cultural experiences, the event will once again offer "Big Thinking. Big Fun." to attendees in Southwest Florida.
Registration for NaplesNEXT 2020 is now open at www.naplesnext.com. Attendees have access to both days of the festival including a midday luncheon and opening evening reception with fellow attendees and speakers on March 2, and breakfast on March 3. A portion of each registration fee is tax-deductible.
General Kelly is among a group of global and national experts that will deliver their insights at the festival. David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-executive chairman of The Carlyle Group; Nick Schifrin, foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS Newshour; Maye Musk, model and dietitian; Allan Golston, President, U.S. Program for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and Susan Goldberg, Editor in Chief of National Geographic are just a few of the many influential thought leaders that will share their perspectives on relevant issues impacting society today.
"The assembled speakers have such impressive backgrounds, making them highly respected global, national and local experts and trendsetters in their fields," said NaplesNEXT executive director Stacey Vollman Warwick. "The wealth of knowledge they will share about 'What's NEXT?' across private, public, military and non-profit sectors will be invaluable to the Southwest Florida community."
Monday, March 2
Session and Speakers
Global Foreign Policy and Markets: 2020 and Beyond
Speaker: David Rubenstein, Co-Founder & Co-Executive Chairman, The Carlyle Group
Speaker: Nick Schifrin, Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent, PBS Newshour
A Celebration of Women: 100 Years Since the 19th Amendment
Moderator: Susan Goldberg, Editor-in-Chief, National Geographic
Speaker: Maye Musk, model and dietitian
Speaker: Olasimbo Sojinrin, Nigeria Country Director, Solar Sister
Healthcare Innovation: Scientific Advances Enabling A Longer & Better Life
Panelist: S. Jay Olshansky, Professor, School of Public Health, University of Illinois at Chicago
Panelist: Dr. Malú Tansey, Director, Center for Translational Research in Neurodegenerative Disease, University of Florida
Panelist: Dr. Nir Barzilai, Director, Institute for Aging Research, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Author Showcase: To Stop a Warlord
Speaker: Shannon Sedgwick Davis, CEO, Bridgeway Foundation
Values-Based Leadership: A CEO Roundtable
Moderator: David Rubenstein, Co-Founder & Co-Executive Director, The Carlyle Group
Panelist: Allan Golston, President, U.S. Program, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Panelist: Sarah Kauss, Founder & CEO, S'well
Earth Day Turns 50: The Past, Present and Future
Speaker: Susan Goldberg, Editor-in-Chief, National Geographic
Speaker: Solomon Goldstein-Rose, Climate Activist and former Massachusetts State Rep.
Photography Showcase: View From Above
Speaker: Colonel Terry Virts, astronaut and photographer
Monday Night Reception
Head Chef: Lindsay Autry, Top Chef Star and James Beard Award nominee
Sommelier: Jon McDaniel, Food + Wine Magazine's 2018 Sommelier of the Year
Tuesday, March 3
Session and Speakers
Keynote Address: Gen. John F. Kelly, USMC (Ret.)
State of the Community Summit: Child Advocacy
Panelist: Christine Greider, Retired 20th Judicial Circuit Judge,Unified Family Court
Panelist: Richard LeBer, President and CEO, Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida
Panelist: Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, Collier County Sheriff's Office
State of the Community Summit: Early Learning and Education
Moderator: Elisa Villanueva Beard, CEO, Teach for America
Panelist: Susan Block, CEO, Early Leaning Coalition of SWFL
Panelist: Dr. Kamela Patton, Superintendent, Collier County Public School System
Panelist: Dr. Phil Poekert, Director, Lastinger Center for Learning, University of Florida
State of the Community Summit: Pediatric Healthcare
Moderator: Dr. Thomas Shanley, President and CEO, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
Panelist: Dr. Eduardo Alfonso, Director, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
Panelist: Scott Burgess, CEO, David Lawrence Center
Panelist: Armando Llechu, Chief Administrative Officer, Golisano Children's Hospital
About NaplesNEXT Ideas Festival
The NaplesNEXT Ideas Festival, launched in 2019 by the Leadership division of Intersport, is inspired to produce an unparalleled, engaging, interactive, cultural and social experience that features dozens of national experts and trendsetters discussing "What's NEXT?" in our world. Each year, the festival creates meaningful programming aimed to educate, entertain and motivate attendees to help improve the lives of those in their communities through thought-provoking content from leading global business, medical, philanthropic, political, law and cultural experts. The festival is held in partnership with Flexjet, Lee Health, BMW, Arthrex, Community Foundation of Collier County, Naples Children and Education Foundation, Gulfshore Life Magazine and WGCU. For more information on the festival, please visit www.naplesnext.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn at @NaplesNEXT.
About Intersport
Intersport is an independent media and marketing agency, specializing in property creation, content production and robust marketing services that span digital, sponsorship experiential and hospitality. This Chicago-based agency has been creating innovative, world-class entertainment platforms centered on passion points for 33+ years using a distinctive model that powers BOLD marketing solutions from scratch. With expertise in culinary, esports, leadership, lifestyle and sports, Intersport partners with brands who want to connect with passionate audiences in original, lasting ways. To learn more about Intersport, visit intersport.global, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
