Former White House Chief of Staff, Marine Four-Star Gen. John F. Kelly Headlines Speaker Roster for 2020 NaplesNEXT Ideas Festival

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former White House Chief of Staff and Marine four-star Gen. John F. Kelly, USMC (Ret.) will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 NaplesNEXT Ideas Festival, which will take place March 2-3 at the Naples Grande Beach Resort.

The festival elevates traditional thought leadership gatherings by bringing together world-renowned innovators, policy makers, trendsetters, influencers and philanthropists. By integrating luxury hospitality, culinary and cultural experiences, the event will once again offer "Big Thinking. Big Fun." to attendees in Southwest Florida.

Registration for NaplesNEXT 2020 is now open at www.naplesnext.com. Attendees have access to both days of the festival including a midday luncheon and opening evening reception with fellow attendees and speakers on March 2, and breakfast on March 3. A portion of each registration fee is tax-deductible.

General Kelly is among a group of global and national experts that will deliver their insights at the festival. David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-executive chairman of The Carlyle Group; Nick Schifrin, foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS Newshour; Maye Musk, model and dietitian; Allan Golston, President, U.S. Program for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and Susan Goldberg, Editor in Chief of National Geographic are just a few of the many influential thought leaders that will share their perspectives on relevant issues impacting society today.

"The assembled speakers have such impressive backgrounds, making them highly respected global, national and local experts and trendsetters in their fields," said NaplesNEXT executive director Stacey Vollman Warwick. "The wealth of knowledge they will share about 'What's NEXT?' across private, public, military and non-profit sectors will be invaluable to the Southwest Florida community."

Monday, March 2

Session and Speakers

Global Foreign Policy and Markets: 2020 and Beyond

Speaker: David Rubenstein, Co-Founder & Co-Executive Chairman, The Carlyle Group

Speaker: Nick Schifrin, Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent, PBS Newshour

A Celebration of Women: 100 Years Since the 19th Amendment

Moderator: Susan Goldberg, Editor-in-Chief, National Geographic

Speaker: Maye Musk, model and dietitian

Speaker: Olasimbo Sojinrin, Nigeria Country Director, Solar Sister

Healthcare Innovation: Scientific Advances Enabling A Longer & Better Life

Panelist: S. Jay Olshansky, Professor, School of Public Health, University of Illinois at Chicago

Panelist: Dr. Malú Tansey, Director, Center for Translational Research in Neurodegenerative Disease, University of Florida

Panelist: Dr. Nir Barzilai, Director, Institute for Aging Research, Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Author Showcase: To Stop a Warlord

Speaker: Shannon Sedgwick Davis, CEO, Bridgeway Foundation

Values-Based Leadership: A CEO Roundtable

Moderator: David Rubenstein, Co-Founder & Co-Executive Director, The Carlyle Group

Panelist: Allan Golston, President, U.S. Program, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Panelist: Sarah Kauss, Founder & CEO, S'well

Earth Day Turns 50: The Past, Present and Future

Speaker: Susan Goldberg, Editor-in-Chief, National Geographic

Speaker: Solomon Goldstein-Rose, Climate Activist and former Massachusetts State Rep.

Photography Showcase: View From Above

Speaker: Colonel Terry Virts, astronaut and photographer

Monday Night Reception

Head Chef: Lindsay Autry, Top Chef Star and James Beard Award nominee

Sommelier: Jon McDaniel, Food + Wine Magazine's 2018 Sommelier of the Year

Tuesday, March 3

Session and Speakers

Keynote Address: Gen. John F. Kelly, USMC (Ret.)

State of the Community Summit: Child Advocacy

Panelist: Christine Greider, Retired 20th Judicial Circuit Judge,Unified Family Court

Panelist: Richard LeBer, President and CEO, Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida

Panelist: Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, Collier County Sheriff's Office

State of the Community Summit: Early Learning and Education

Moderator: Elisa Villanueva Beard, CEO, Teach for America

Panelist: Susan Block, CEO, Early Leaning Coalition of SWFL

Panelist: Dr. Kamela Patton, Superintendent, Collier County Public School System

Panelist: Dr. Phil Poekert, Director, Lastinger Center for Learning, University of Florida

State of the Community Summit: Pediatric Healthcare

Moderator: Dr. Thomas Shanley, President and CEO, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Panelist: Dr. Eduardo Alfonso, Director, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

Panelist: Scott Burgess, CEO, David Lawrence Center

Panelist: Armando Llechu, Chief Administrative Officer, Golisano Children's Hospital

About NaplesNEXT Ideas Festival

The NaplesNEXT Ideas Festival, launched in 2019 by the Leadership division of Intersport, is inspired to produce an unparalleled, engaging, interactive, cultural and social experience that features dozens of national experts and trendsetters discussing "What's NEXT?" in our world. Each year, the festival creates meaningful programming aimed to educate, entertain and motivate attendees to help improve the lives of those in their communities through thought-provoking content from leading global business, medical, philanthropic, political, law and cultural experts. The festival is held in partnership with Flexjet, Lee Health, BMW, Arthrex, Community Foundation of Collier County, Naples Children and Education Foundation, Gulfshore Life Magazine and WGCU. For more information on the festival, please visit www.naplesnext.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn at @NaplesNEXT.

About Intersport

Intersport is an independent media and marketing agency, specializing in property creation, content production and robust marketing services that span digital, sponsorship experiential and hospitality. This Chicago-based agency has been creating innovative, world-class entertainment platforms centered on passion points for 33+ years using a distinctive model that powers BOLD marketing solutions from scratch. With expertise in culinary, esports, leadership, lifestyle and sports, Intersport partners with brands who want to connect with passionate audiences in original, lasting ways. To learn more about Intersport, visit intersport.global, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

