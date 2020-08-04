Former White House Director for Federal Cybersecurity Policy, Earl Crane, Joins Abacode Board of Advisors

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacode, one of the fastest growing Cybersecurity and Compliance firms in the United States, announced today that Earl Crane, PhD, CISSP, has joined their Board of Advisors. Dr. Crane will join a growing set of accomplished Abacode Board Members and add incredible value from the Federal Cybersecurity Policy, Technology, Commercial and Defense sectors.

Dr. Earl Crane is a cybersecurity executive and trusted advisor to public and private sector organizations. He is a prominent cybersecurity veteran, having worked for the Office of The President and a member of The White House National Security Council along with his tenure as Director of Cybersecurity Strategy for the Department of Homeland Security. Earl is a Member of the Board at ISC2 and an adjunct faculty at Carnegie Mellon and a Cybersecurity Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin Strauss Center. He holds a Ph.D. from George Washington University, and a Master of Information System Management and B.S. in mechanical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

"I'm excited to have Earl join our Board of Advisors," said Michael Ferris, Abacode Chief Executive Officer. "His extensive experience at the highest levels of Cybersecurity and Federal Policy will bring a breadth of knowledge to our fast-growing team and will provide essential guidance as we help partners and clients solve their most critical cybersecurity and compliance challenges".

Mr. Crane commented, "Cybersecurity is a team effort and firms need the right intel, insight, expertise and resources necessary to defend their systems. Having Abacode on your team expands your capabilities to defend against some of the most pressing online threats."

About Abacode:

Abacode is a Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Services Provider (MCCP).

Abacode combines leading technologies and professional services to implement holistic, framework-based Cybersecurity and Compliance programs for clients throughout the world. Our unique model empowers organizations to make objective and reasoned security investments based on their business needs, budget, and risk tolerance and ultimately transform their cybersecurity challenges into a competitive advantage. Abacode enables clients to implement a Cyber Capability Maturity Model and consolidate all cybersecurity initiatives under one roof. Offices in the Americas and Europe.

Learn more at Abacode.com

SOURCE Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance

