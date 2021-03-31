Former WHO Advisor & DHL APAC CEO Joins Roambee to Drive Rapid Expansion in Asia & Cold Chain Visibility Globally

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roambee, the Silicon Valley-based supply chain visibility solutions provider announces the appointment of Michael Culme-Seymour in Singapore as its Vice President & Managing Director of APAC to drive growth in Asia and further increase the company's global life sciences footprint. Roambee is a major player in the world's COVID-19 vaccine distribution endeavour through its proven active cold chain monitoring solution used by one of the largest global vaccine makers.

Supply Chain Expert & Former WHO Advisor, Michael Culme-Seymour

Michael is a supply chain expert with more than thirty-five years of experience in airline, freight, and life science logistics industries. Apart from his independent advisory roles to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Economic Forum, he held leadership roles during the expansion stage of well-known companies, namely as CEO of DHL Global Mail APAC, Vice President for Special Cargo with Swissair, and Vice President APAC for Marken (a UPS company).

Roambee is scaling rapidly with a large focus on the Asia market and real-time cold chain visibility for the pharma and food industry. It more than doubled its orders in 2020 even amidst the pandemic owing to an unmet market need for reliable, real-time supply chain visibility solutions. Roambee enables real-time decisions and logistics automation through sensor-driven supply chain signals and an immersive location-aware platform. It recently completed its Series B1 funding in excess of US$18M led by Temasek-backed Reefknot Investments.

Driving Roambee's expansion in the region will not be new for Michael. During his tenure at Swissair, DHL, and Marken, he led the business growth in Asia. He delivered innovative supply chain solutions, addressed governmental monopoly conflicts, and fronted complex negotiations. His experience in the region includes establishing a network of offices to service customers in Singapore and sixteen other locations, driving commercial growth and a high quality of service.

Michael Culme-Seymour says, "Roambee has demonstrated its success in the Americas, Europe and India. It is now time to continue to drive this growth in the APAC region. Whilst clients have enjoyed Roambee's services in the region for some years, the establishment of our presence in Singapore will allow us to increase the customer response time, enhance technical support, and solution design. The opportunities in the region are endless and we are currently working with and continue to seek partnerships to accelerate our footprint in key markets. I am excited to be part of the Roambee team during its inaugural days in this region."

Michael, who began his career with the UK's Royal Navy has been residing with his family in Singapore for 22 years. Michael is an active member of the Executive Committee of The Logistics and Supply Chain Management Society.

Roambee's CEO, Sanjay Sharma says, "Singapore will not only be Roambee's center for APAC, it will also drive technology innovation in partnership with governmental and educational institutions. Michael's proven leadership and domain experience, when combined with the backing of major investors in the region, will aid our swift expansion in Asia. I welcome Michael into our team of Responsible Rebels."

About Roambee

Roambee's end-to-end supply chain monitoring solutions transform businesses on demand with unfettered access to verifiably better visibility. It puts you in control of goods and assets - indoors, outdoors, and in-transit - with sensor data monitoring, analytics, alerts, and automated response. Roambee's services are on demand and CAPEX-free; you only pay for what you monitor.

300+ global enterprises have chosen Roambee to improve product velocity, compress order-to-cash cycles, and forecast demand accurately. Roambee is continuously investing in AI and data analytics to make trusted business recommendations. Its cloud platform is powered by purposefully built multi-sensor IoT hardware and clever use of global connectivity options to monitor at scale, while Robotic Process Automation (RPA) automates processes for transparent business operations. With a 60+ strong global partner network, Roambee has created a strong business eco-system for visibility.

Roambee is headquartered in the Silicon Valley, USA with regional offices in Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, UAE, India, Malaysia and Indonesia to service our worldwide customer and partner base.

