Former World Boxing Champ Jermell Charlo Acquitted of Assault in Dallas Trial

DALLAS, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A jury has acquitted former World Boxing Council light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo on charges of attacking his ex-girlfriend. The three-day trial produced no evidence that matched the claims of assault.

The panel of nine men and three women deliberated for three hours on Wednesday in Dallas County's 203rd Judicial District Court before determining the not guilty verdict. Charlo faced two counts of felony domestic violence assault of his then-girlfriend.

"The jury could not find any evidence that matched her account of the alleged assault with any injuries she might have sustained," said Charlo's attorney, Mike Howard of the Law Office of Mike Howard. "She didn't have any bruises on her body. She never asked for an ambulance or a doctor, even after police offered that to her. She never sought medical treatment on her own."

Charlo maintained his innocence throughout the case, refusing a plea deal from prosecutors.

He told the Los Angeles Times, "This case, and the fear of losing my freedom and livelihood, has hung over me like a dark cloud for almost a year." He added, "I was offered a plea deal that I could not in good conscience accept because I wasn't guilty. I'm happy that the jury did its job, and I want to thank them for that."

Charlo is a professional boxer from Houston who trains in Dallas. While awaiting criminal trial, he had two matches, including the defense of his WBC title against Austin Trout a month after his arrest. He lost his belt to Tony Harrison in December 2018, the first loss of his professional career.

