Former World Champion Jett Grande Makes Highly Anticipated Pro Debut At YoungGuns 3

DESTIN, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former International Mixed Martial Arts Federation World Champion Jett "Fighter" Grande will make his highly anticipated professional MMA debut against Damon Morosko in the Main Event of YoungGuns 3 on Aug. 6 at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, XFC (OTC:DKMR) has announced.

YoungGuns 3 airs takes place immediately before XFC 45 and will air LIVE on FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes and around the world on XFCTV.com and the XFC's many worldwide broadcast partners.

Grande, a 23-year-old Red Deer, AB product, won 15 of his 16 amateur MMA bouts around the world. His impressive resume includes a World Championship, Pan American Title and National Championship.

Grande: "I've gained valuable experience during my amateur career by competing against some of the best in the world. I cemented my place in Canada as one of the best amateurs and I am more than ready to go pro. I have been waiting for this opportunity to make my pro debut for a long time and I'm thrilled it's with such a great organization as the XFC. 'Less ego, more hard work and love the grind,' that's my motto."

Grande will be fighting Morosko, who's also making his hotly anticipated pro debut. All three of the hard-hitting Ohio product's wins have come by stoppage. He's riding high with back-to-back knockouts that lasted a combined 39 seconds.

XFC President Myron Molotky: "We're very excited to see Jett Grande and Damon Morosko square off in their highly anticipated professional debuts at YoungGuns 3. Both fighters are eager to make a first impression to remember in the Hexagon."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "Jett Grande and Damon Morosko are exactly the type of athletes who will be the future of the XFC. We're excited to give them a global platform to showcase their skills and dramatically grow their following."

