FormFast To Host Live Educational Event: The Impact of Informed Consent

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FormFast, the leading provider of electronic forms and document workflow solutions for the healthcare industry, is hosting a webinar Thursday, August 16 – The Impact of Informed Consent. The educational event will focus on the benefits a mobile electronic informed consent solution can have on compliance, cost, productivity, and satisfaction across healthcare organizations.

Whether stemming from missing or lost forms, compliance risk, or unruly costs – the webinar will bring attention to the ripple effects a paper consent process can have across a healthcare organization. FormFast addresses these issues with a best-of-breed mobile eConsent solution.

"With 500 organizations recently having experienced compliance issues due to missing informed consent forms (according to The Joint Commission), it's the right time to be having the conversation about the costly risks associated with a paper-based process. We look forward to using this webinar as a platform to share the first-hand benefits we have seen our customers experience with our mobile informed consent solution," said FormFast's Director of Clinical Solutions and webinar presenter, Robin McKee.

With FormFast, you can electronically capture consents at the point-of-care on a mobile device. Consent forms are instantly archived, preventing lost documents, expediting care, and keeping healthcare organizations in compliance.

The webinar will feature a quick demo of FormFast's mobile informed consent solution, which offers unique features to complement EHR systems and provide essential functionality to the consent process.

With FormFast's eConsent Solution, health systems can:

Launch consent forms on the go via a mobile tablet

Get the right forms instantly by scanning a patient's wristband

Prevent lost documents and ensure compliance

Pre-populate forms with EHR data

Complete and share forms between ambulatory and inpatient settings

Ensure patients are informed via links to educational content

Streamline the informed consent process for providers, staff, and patients

Enhance their EHR and get more out of their FormFast investment

Register for the Webinar Event on August 16

About FormFast

With 25 years exclusively focused on healthcare and over 1,100 hospital clients, FormFast is recognized as an industry leader in electronic forms and document workflow technology. FormFast integrates with EHRs and other core systems to automate documents, capturing data, and accelerate workflows.

