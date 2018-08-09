FormFast to Showcase Mobile Healthcare Forms Technology at Dreamforce '18

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FormFast, the leading provider of electronic forms and workflow solutions for the healthcare industry, will attend Dreamforce '18 taking place in San Francisco, California, September 25-28. In the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry Lodge – Kiosk #5, FormFast will demonstrate how FormFast Connect extends the capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud to empower patients and providers across the care continuum to collaborate more effectively.

Leveraging FormFast's best-in-class eForms platform, FormFast Connect empowers patients to review, sign, and fill out forms electronically at home or in the care facility. FormFast Connect can be implemented in a variety of care settings to streamline operations, improvement care coordination, and enhance patient engagement.

"As health systems are looking for ways to collect patient information electronically in all stages of the care journey; we're seeing a lot of interest in mobile eForms capabilities in a wide range of care settings - including long-term care and ambulatory facilities," said FormFast's Chief Revenue Officer, Art Nicholas.

With FormFast Connect, healthcare organizations can:

Provide their patients with access to forms and checklists via any device, at any time

Enable documents to be completed before the patient arrives for treatment

Collect patient information remotely to enable providers to better prepare for procedures

Promote a more connected care community and a more engaged patient population

FormFast Connect supports many healthcare initiatives, including: improving patient registration, enhancing care management, supporting transitions of care, and enabling connected care.

Beyond enhancing the Salesforce platform, FormFast can be used to supplement other solutions with industry-leading form creation, data collection, eSignature, and document workflow capabilities.

"We're excited to be a part of Dreamforce this year, not only to engage with potential customers, but to meet with other vendors and systems integrators in the Salesforce ecosystem that could benefit from our eForms technology," stated Nicholas. "Building on the work that we've done to improve healthcare processes through our partnership with Salesforce, we plan to expand our partner network to help solve more problems for our clients."

Stop by the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry Lodge – Kiosk #5, to learn more about how FormFast Connect empowers health systems and their patients with document workflow solutions across the care continuum.

Find FormFast on the Salesforce AppExchange.

ABOUT DREAMFORCE '18

Dreamforce gathers the entire Salesforce community — our customers, partners, employees, and key stakeholders — for a fun family reunion. Dreamforce brings together thought leaders, industry pioneers, and thousands of your peers for four high-energy days of learning, inspiration, equality, and fun. With more than 2,700 sessions and thousands of live solutions from the world's largest cloud ecosystem, Dreamforce has tailored content specific to every industry, role, and company size. Whether you're a company of five or a Fortune 500, you're going to see success by coming to Dreamforce. Learn more.

About FormFast

With 25 years exclusively focused on healthcare needs and over 1,100 hospital clients, FormFast is recognized as an industry leader in electronic forms and document workflow technology. FormFast's enterprise software platform integrates with EHRs and other core systems to automate required documents, capturing data and accelerating workflows associated with them. By using FormFast, healthcare organizations achieve new levels of standardization and operational efficiency, allowing them to focus on their core mission – delivering quality care. Learn more.

Media Contact:

Lauren Ziegler

314-677-3765

lziegler@formfast.com

SOURCE FormFast

Related Links

http://www.formfast.com

