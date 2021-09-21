FormHero Raises $12.3 Million (USD) Series A Funding Round Co-Led by Bessemer Venture Partners and RTP Global, Officially Rebrands to Daylight Automation, Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daylight Automation, Inc. (formerly FormHero), a low-code platform that allows enterprises to rapidly build and deploy personalized digital solutions, announces a $12.3 million (USD) Series A funding round led by RTP Global, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Golden Ventures. Existing investors from the Seed round include Bessemer Venture Partners and Golden Ventures, who both significantly increased their overall investments.

This round builds upon a successful $2.26 million (USD) Seed round in March 2020. The investments will support the company's rebranding, accelerate hiring, and advance product development and marketing initiatives to further expand the company's footprint in the U.S. and Canada.

Daylight enables enterprise customers, including BMO Financial Group, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Allianz Global Assistance, to easily build custom digital solutions that create engaging experiences for customer interactions while maintaining internal processes with increased accuracy. The company's platform empowers enterprise teams to:

Create personalized self-service touchpoints

Digitize paper-based workflows

Create digital customer journeys

Augment RPA, workflow management, eSignature, and legacy systems

"Our platform makes collecting and sharing information as simple as having a conversation," said Art Harrison, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Daylight. "Our technology makes improving processes easier and more intuitive, saving organizations countless tedious hours of work while providing more enjoyable customer experiences that make their brands more sticky."

Daylight's goal is to quickly deliver accessible data collection solutions for both internal and external processes across multiple lines of business while protecting privacy and respecting ownership of data. Enterprises are leveraging Daylight's platform to enable business units to build and manage processes on their own, allowing for their engineering teams to focus on core business processes and integrations. Organizations are using Daylight's low-code platform globally to streamline external processes from credit card applications and insurance claims to internal processes that create consistency across every branch and employee experience.

"Daylight has developed an easy-to-use platform that is critical to the success of operations for companies all over the world. It is designed to solve complex processes and data challenges that are often overlooked resulting in wasted costs," said Alex Ferrara, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Bessemer has been involved with many successful digitization platforms that define new markets. We expect Daylight will follow in their footsteps and become a leader in the enterprise digital processes market."

"Creating new solutions to improve how customer information is collected and exchanged has traditionally been complex, costly and time-consuming for internal groups to accomplish. The slow and duplicative legacy processes often require entire infrastructure changes in order to improve anything," said Julius Schwerin, Partner at RTP Global. "Daylight is changing the current paradigm with a dynamic digital interface that efficiently and securely transforms customer data and delivers it back to the organization in the desired format and location, allowing IT teams to focus their skills and resources on downstream integration of data and processes."

About Daylight Automation

Daylight Automation empowers teams to build simple and easy-to-use digital experiences without needing to write a single line of code. Our low-code platform enables teams to improve the overall efficiency of legacy processes, automate data-intensive workflows and maximize customer lifetime value by creating personalized digital experiences. Create new solutions or improve existing processes faster and in harmony with your existing IT landscape with immediate results. For more information, please visit: www.daylight.io

SOURCE Daylight

Related Links

http://www.daylight.io

