Formosa Group Names Doug Kent Senior Vice President

"Doug is an accomplished executive, and he'll be an invaluable addition to Formosa Group senior management," stated Formosa Group's CEO Bob Rosenthal. "His rare combination of talent, professionalism, leadership and compassion are fully in sync with Formosa Group's core principles. I am delighted that he will be joining our team."

Growing up in Los Angeles Doug was always captivated by the entertainment industry. He found a passion for post production, and steadfastly deepened his considerable expertise in the sound industry. That focus and dedication, combined with superb client and talent relationships and vast technical prowess, has made him one of the most respected leaders in sound. Entering management early in his career as Manager of Operations for ACME Soundworks, he eventually moved on to co-found Miles of Fun. Next, he moved to Technicolor Sound Services where he spent fifteen years and was named Senior Vice President. Most recently Doug led Westwind Sound as its President.

Upon joining Formosa Group's leadership team, Doug said, "Formosa Group has a long-standing legacy of working on incredible content, with exceptional talent in the sound industry. I'm excited to have the opportunity to be a part of it. Under Bob Rosenthal's leadership, the company has fostered a great passion for championing inclusive voices and supporting the next generation of up-and-coming creators, which aligns with my vision for the future of sound. I am honored to join the Formosa team."

About Formosa Group:

Formosa Group, a Streamland Media company, is a full service post-production sound company comprised of award-winning talent. Among its many divisions, Formosa Group offers content creators complete sound services which include sound supervision and design, sound and music editorial, integration and music production, and re-recording mixing. It is home to some of the most creative and well-respected sound artists in the entertainment industry today. Formosa Group has five unique divisions – Features, Broadcast, Music, Interactive and Commercials – and eight total locations throughout greater Los Angeles and Seattle.

