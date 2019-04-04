Formula Swiss Continues Dominance in Medical Cannabis Industry With Global Expansion

ZUG, Switzerland, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by experienced serial entrepreneur, Robin Roy Krigslund-Hansen, Formula Swiss has grown to become one of the biggest and most sought-after providers of organic CBD products of the highest possible quality. The company's successes and dominance of the industry have been recently reiterated with its expansion to other parts of the world in line with its goal of making superior health and nutritional products easily accessible to customers worldwide.

The CBD industry has witnessed tremendous growth in recent times with more people in the world realizing the immense benefits of CBD products. Unfortunately, the growth in the demand for these products has led to the influx of several providers and manufacturers, with many of them failing to meet the needs of customers. This is particularly due to quality of such products as many of them are not only exorbitantly priced and very diluted, but also fail to meet the desired quality of consumers. This is where Formula Swiss has been able to make a huge difference over the years with its wide range of popular products.

Formula Swiss is dedicated to the development of quality products formulated to make living a healthy life easier. Their products have a naturally high content of organic cannabidiol and a full range of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, nutrients and antioxidants, distinguishing the brand from others in the industry – and in particular from products made from CBD crystals from China.

The different categories of products offered by Formula Swiss include CBD creams, CBD oils, and CBD pet products and is constantly being expanded, consequently ensuring that the diverse needs of its customers are met and making it a one-stop solutions provider for anything and everything CBD.

The company's expansion across Europe from Switzerland to Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Portugal, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, and now to the USA will bring these products closer to the people of this region, allowing them to enjoy the immense features and benefits of CBD and the Formula Swiss touch.

Formula Swiss is now finalizing clinical trials on humans in Asia and expects to launch the results by end of April. They are also starting several clinical trials on humans in South America later this month and continue to make large investments into documenting the results and potential of their CBD products.

The success of Formula Swiss can be largely attributed to the tenacity of Robin Roy Krigslund-Hansen, the founder and CEO, as well as his family and management team, as they continuously put in the required resources to ensure that the needs of customers are effectively met. Robin Roy Krigslund-Hansen is a serial entrepreneur and the CEO and founder of GoSocial, the largest advertiser with Facebook in Europe from 2009-13 and several other successful e-commerce companies and has taken several of his companies global in a very short time.

More information about Formula Swiss and the unique health solutions offered by the company can be found on the company's website.

About Formula Swiss

Formula Swiss is a family-owned company with a proud legacy for producing nutritional products of the highest possible quality since 2013. Founded by Robin Roy Krigslund-Hansen, an online marketing professional with more than 21 years of experience in the industry, the company is poised with developing new and innovative products of high-quality thanks to its team of product experts with years of experience in the industry.

