Forney LP spotlighted on Manufacturing Marvels® - September 5 and 6

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forney LP, the premier supplier of construction material testing equipment, will be spotlighted in a nationally televised production called "Manufacturing Marvels®" airing between 9:30 and 9:44 pm CST on September 5 and September 6, 2018 on The Fox Business Network®. The two minute production showcases the surety Forney helps bring to the construction process through quality testing products, and innovative systems to help insure quality testing results. Of particular interest is Forney's latest innovation – ForneyVault® – a cloud based system that not only improves laboratory productivity, but greatly increases the transparency and value of the testing process.

"We're excited about this opportunity to tell the world the story of how Forney actually improves construction results through automating and recording laboratory test efforts. The Test Report is the test lab's product, but it's the process that instills confidence. 100 years young, we've been in the vanguard developing technology that keeps all of us just a little bit safer," said Jeff Dziki, CEO, Forney LP.

Founded in 1916, Forney has a long history of transformative innovation, and ForneyVault® is the latest and most dramatic technology. To learn more about this and other fascinating advances at Forney contact us at 1.800.367.6397 or sales@forneyonline.com

About Forney LP:

Forney LP is a material testing equipment innovator and distributor based in Zelienople, PA with additional facilities in Aurora, CO. Forney focuses on material testing equipment for cementitious materials like cement, mortar, grout, and concrete for the construction industry, downhole cement and proppant materials for oil and gas industries, and general metals testing. Forney sells to over 75 countries worldwide. For more information visit: www.forneyonline.com

