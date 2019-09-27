Forrest Shull Voted 2020 IEEE Computer Society President-Elect

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrest Shull, assistant director for empirical research at Carnegie Mellon University's Software Engineering Institute (SEI) and current First Vice President of the IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS), has been voted IEEE CS 2020 President-Elect (2021 President).

Shull, an IEEE Senior Member, a former editor in chief of IEEE Software and current associate editor in chief of IEEE Transactions on Software Engineering (TSE), will serve as the 2021 IEEE CS President for a one-year term beginning January 2021.

Shull garnered 3,147 votes, compared with 2,551 votes cast for Sumi Helal, professor and chair in digital health in the School of Computing and Communications at Lancaster University, IEEE Fellow, chair of the Publication Board's Magazine Operations Committee, and member of the IEEE CS Board of Governors.

The President oversees IEEE CS programs and operations and is a nonvoting member of most IEEE CS program boards and committees. The 2019 election had a 15.10% turnout with 5,949 ballots cast. The turnout percentage was slightly lower than the 2018 election, which had a 15.37% turnout (6,430 ballots cast) but higher than the 2017 election, which had a 12.87% turnout (5,684 ballots cast).

Riccardo Mariani, Vice President of Industry Safety at NVIDIA, IEEE Senior Member, and current IEEE CS vice president for standards activities, was elected First Vice President with 3,414 votes. Avi Mendelson, visiting professor in the Departments of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering and head of the Hardware Security Lab at The Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, visiting professor in the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, IEEE Fellow and member of the IEEE CS Board of Governors serving as Second Vice President, garnered 2,224 votes.

Sy-Yen Kuo, Pegatron Chair Professor in the department of electrical engineering at National Taiwan University, IEEE Fellow, IEEE CS vice treasurer and member of the IEEE-CS Board of Governors, was elected as Second Vice President with 2,870 votes. Fabrizio Lombardi, the International Test Conference Endowed Chair at the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Northeastern University, IEEE Fellow, serving as the IEEE CS vice president for publications and member of the IEEE Publication Services and Products Board, garnered 2,732 votes.

The six elected members of the Board of Governors for the term beginning 1 January 2020:

Nils Aschenbruck, University of Osnabrueck, Germany (2,942 votes)

(2,942 votes) Ernesto Cuadros-Vargas , Universidad Católica San Pablo (UCSP), Peru (2,477 votes)

, Universidad Católica (UCSP), (2,477 votes) David S. Ebert , Purdue University (2,768 votes)

, (2,768 votes) William Gropp , National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA) (2,518 votes)

, National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA) (2,518 votes) Grace Lewis , Carnegie Mellon Software Engineering Institute (SEI) (4,549 votes)

, Carnegie Mellon Software Engineering Institute (SEI) (4,549 votes) Stefano Zanero, Politecnico di Milano (2,429 votes)

Results for other Board of Governors candidates:

Saurabh Bagchi , Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana (2,266 votes)

, (2,266 votes) Rama Chellappa, University of Maryland (UMD) (2,153 votes)

(UMD) (2,153 votes) Vladimir Getov , University of Westminster , London (1,811 votes)

, University of , (1,811 votes) Shi-Min Hu , Tsinghua University (1,759 votes)

, Tsinghua University (1,759 votes) Hausi A. Müller, University of Victoria , Canada (2,261 votes)

Candidates on the ballot are selected by the IEEE CS Nominations Committee or by petition. The Nominations Committee accepts nominations from members until March of the current year and presents their nominations to the Board of Governors for final slate approval.

Results will be published in the December issue of Computer.

