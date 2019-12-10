Forrester Honored As One Of The Best Places To Work In 2020, A Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner

"Our people are the beating heart of the Forrester experience and the best, most authentic ambassadors for the brand. They celebrate what we do well and challenge us on where we could do better," said Forrester Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George F. Colony. "I am incredibly proud of our employees' continued passion for our culture and their commitment to our clients."

To learn more about career opportunities at Forrester, go to forrester.com/careers, and check out #ForresterLife on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by US-based employees between October 23, 2018, and October 21, 2019. To be considered for the US large category, a company must have had 1,000 or more employees and have received at least 75 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes from US-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2020, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-LST_KQ0,19.htm

About Forrester:

Forrester is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to develop customer-obsessed strategies that drive growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, analytics, custom consulting, exclusive executive peer groups, learning offerings, and events, the Forrester experience is about a singular and powerful purpose: to challenge the thinking of our clients to help them lead change in their organizations. For more information, visit forrester.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for over one million companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com. Glassdoor® is a registered trademark of Glassdoor, Inc.

Contact:

Forrester:

Ira Kantor, PR Manager, ikantor@forrester.com

SOURCE Forrester Research, Inc.

Related Links

http://forrester.com

