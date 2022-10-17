Forrester Honours Recipients Of 2022 European Technology Awards At Technology & Innovation EMEA

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) has announced Enel, Michelin, and Standard Bank as winners of this year's European Technology Awards. These awards, presented at Forrester's Technology & Innovation EMEA event, recognise Enel for executing an enterprisewide future fit technology strategy and both Michelin and Standard Bank for executing outcomes-driven enterprise architecture practices. All three organisations have been recognised for putting their customers at the centre of their organisation's operating model.

Additional information about Forrester's 2022 European Technology Award winners:

Enel , a multinational energy company, is this year's recipient of Forrester's Technology Strategy Impact award. Enel is honoured for developing an integrated digital platform that underpins the company's global retail business line. By implementing a technology strategy that embraces agile and DevOps practices, incorporates AI and automation, and focuses on developing digital skills, Enel is benefitting from an insights-driven approach that enhances the customer experience. The company's digital platform has already improved the customer Net Promoter Score and is set to reduce customer activation time by 80% in 2024 compared to 2021.





, a multinational energy company, is this year's recipient of Forrester's Technology Strategy Impact award. Enel is honoured for developing an integrated digital platform that underpins the company's global retail business line. By implementing a technology strategy that embraces agile and DevOps practices, incorporates AI and automation, and focuses on developing digital skills, Enel is benefitting from an insights-driven approach that enhances the customer experience. The company's digital platform has already improved the customer Net Promoter Score and is set to reduce customer activation time by 80% in 2024 compared to 2021. Michelin , a French tyre manufacturing company, is one of this year's recipients of Forrester's Enterprise Architecture award. Michelin is honoured for putting customer experience at the core of its ecosystem by embracing a data-driven approach and breaking down data silos. After identifying that an excessive focus on the end architecture and architectural purity was counterproductive, Michelin's enterprise architecture team took the lead in implementing and deploying an agile infrastructure to guide the delivery teams and provide support to the business.





, a French tyre manufacturing company, is one of this year's recipients of Forrester's Enterprise Architecture award. Michelin is honoured for putting customer experience at the core of its ecosystem by embracing a data-driven approach and breaking down data silos. After identifying that an excessive focus on the end architecture and architectural purity was counterproductive, Michelin's enterprise architecture team took the lead in implementing and deploying an agile infrastructure to guide the delivery teams and provide support to the business. Standard Bank, a South African bank and financial services group, is also this year's recipient of Forrester's Enterprise Architecture award. Standard Bank is honoured for developing a model for the evolution of its business toward a platform for Africa that the entire firm uses to stay aligned as it builds out the minimum viable product. In addition, the company has created an architectural decision catalogue that helps solutions architects produce designs that conform to the firm's technology strategy more easily and more quickly, as well as established architecture community forums for continuous collaboration.

"We are excited to celebrate Forrester's Technology Award winners, which each demonstrate a laser focus on customer and business outcomes," said Laura Koetzle, VP and group research director at Forrester. "In successfully transforming their technology strategies and capabilities to be adaptive, creative, and resilient, these companies are able to respond to a fast-changing tech landscape and drive growth."

Recipients of Forrester's APAC Technology Awards will be announced at Technology & Innovation APAC, taking place 15–16 November 2022.

Resources:

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients.

Contact: Michael Burner: [email protected]

SOURCE Forrester