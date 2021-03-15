Forrester Research, Inc. CEO, CFO, And CAO To Speak At The Sidoti & Company, LLC Virtual Investor Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that Chief Executive Officer George Colony, Chief Financial Officer Michael A. Doyle, and Chief Accounting Officer Scott Chouinard will speak virtually at the Sidoti & Company, LLC Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

George Colony, Michael Doyle, and Scott Chouinard will address the conference attendees virtually at 10:45 a.m. Eastern. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the company's website.

