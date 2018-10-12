Forrester Research Reports 2018 Third-Quarter Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced its 2018 third-quarter financial results.

Third-Quarter Financial Performance

Total revenues were $84.9 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared with $80.4 million for the third quarter of 2017. Research revenues increased 4%, and advisory services and events revenues increased 9%, compared with the third quarter of 2017.

On a GAAP basis, net income was $4.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018, compared with net income of $4.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017.

On a pro forma basis, net income was $6.0 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018, which reflects a pro forma effective tax rate of 31%. Pro forma net income excludes stock-based compensation of $2.1 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $0.4 million, and acquisition and integration costs of $1.0 million. This compares with pro forma net income of $5.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017, which reflects a pro forma tax rate of 40%. Pro forma net income for the third quarter of 2017 excludes stock-based compensation of $2.2 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $0.2 million, and net investment losses of $0.8 million.

"Forrester met revenue and operating margin guidance while exceeding EPS guidance for the third quarter of 2018," said George F. Colony, Forrester's chairman and chief executive officer. "Our strategy continues to show results. We remain positive about our momentum and growth as we head into the fourth quarter."

Forrester is providing fourth-quarter 2018 financial guidance as follows:

Fourth-Quarter 2018 (GAAP):

Total revenues of approximately $95.0 million to $98.0 million .

to . Operating margin of approximately 9.5% to 11.5%.

Other income (expense), net of zero.

An effective tax rate of 33%.

Diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.36 to $0.39 .

Fourth-Quarter 2018 (Pro Forma):

Pro forma financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2018 excludes stock-based compensation expense of $2.1 million to $2.3 million, acquisition and integration costs of $0.5 million to $0.7 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $0.4 million to $0.5 million, and any investment gains or losses.

Pro forma operating margin of approximately 13.0% to 15.0%.

Pro forma effective tax rate of 31%.

Pro forma diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.49 to $0.52 .

Our full-year 2018 guidance is as follows:

Full-Year 2018 (GAAP):

Total revenues of approximately $354.0 million to $357.0 million .

to . Operating margin of approximately 6.5% to 7.5%.

Other income (expense), net of $0.5 million .

. An effective tax rate of 31%.

Diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.91 to $0.94 .

Full-Year 2018 (Pro Forma):

Pro forma financial guidance for full-year 2018 excludes stock-based compensation expense of $8.3 million to $8.5 million, acquisition and integration costs of $1.8 million to $2.0 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $1.2 million to $1.3 million, and any investment gains or losses.

Pro forma operating margin of approximately 9.5% to 10.5%.

Pro forma effective tax rate of 31%.

Pro forma diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.33 to $1.36 .

Quarterly Dividend

Forrester also announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable December 26, 2018, to shareholders of record on December 12, 2018.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to develop customer-obsessed strategies that drive growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, data, custom consulting, exclusive executive peer groups, and events, the Forrester experience is about a singular and powerful purpose: to challenge the thinking of our clients to help them lead change in their organizations. For more information, visit forrester.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, Forrester's financial guidance for the fourth quarter of and full-year 2018, statements about the success of operational improvements, and statements about Forrester's future financial performance and financial condition. These statements are based on Forrester's current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future activities and results of operations to be materially different from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual future activities and results to differ include, among others, Forrester's ability to retain and enrich memberships for its research products and services, demand for advisory and consulting services, technology spending, Forrester's ability to respond to business and economic conditions and market trends, Forrester's ability to develop and offer new products and services, the risks and challenges inherent in international business activities, competition and industry consolidation, the ability to attract and retain professional staff, Forrester's dependence on key personnel, Forrester's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from recent internal reorganizations, the possibility of network disruptions and security breaches, Forrester's ability to enforce and protect its intellectual property, and possible variations in Forrester's quarterly operating results. Dividend declarations are at the discretion of Forrester's board of directors, and plans for future dividends may be revised by the board at any time. Forrester undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information, please refer to Forrester's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The consolidated statements of income and the table of key financial data are attached.

Forrester Research, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues: Research services $ 56,332 $ 54,235 $ 166,332 $ 160,553 Advisory services and events 28,558 26,134 92,660 86,743 Total revenues 84,890 80,369 258,992 247,296 Operating expenses: Cost of services and fulfillment 34,361 32,508 107,537 100,814 Selling and marketing 31,051 29,225 96,771 90,355 General and administrative 11,192 10,083 32,871 30,672 Depreciation 1,965 1,607 6,056 4,775 Amortization of intangible assets 402 197 770 582 Acquisition and integration costs 977 — 1,306 — Total operating expenses 79,948 73,620 245,311 227,198 Income from operations 4,942 6,749 13,681 20,098 Other income, net 319 146 472 248 Losses on investments (17) (772) (62) (997) Income before income taxes 5,244 6,123 14,091 19,349 Income tax expense 1,294 2,170 4,086 6,302 Net income $ 3,950 $ 3,953 $ 10,005 $ 13,047 Diluted income per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.55 $ 0.72 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 18,433 18,051 18,353 18,212 Basic income per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.55 $ 0.73 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 18,088 17,747 18,030 17,897 Pro forma data (1): Income from operations $ 4,942 $ 6,749 $ 13,681 $ 20,098 Amortization of intangible assets 402 197 770 582 Acquisition and integration costs 977 — 1,306 — Stock-based compensation included in the following expense categories: Cost of services and fulfillment 1,001 1,088 3,128 3,387 Selling and marketing 261 170 752 535 General and administrative 858 920 2,311 2,501 Pro forma income from operations 8,441 9,124 21,948 27,103 Other income, net 319 146 472 248 Pro forma income before income taxes 8,760 9,270 22,420 27,351 Income tax expense GAAP 1,294 2,170 4,086 6,302 Tax effects of pro forma items (2) 1,292 1,407 2,423 3,222 Adjustment to tax expense to reflect pro forma tax rate (3) 130 131 441 1,416 Pro forma net income $ 6,044 $ 5,562 $ 15,470 $ 16,411 Pro forma diluted income per share $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ 0.84 $ 0.90 Pro forma diluted weighted average shares outstanding 18,433 18,051 18,353 18,212

(1) Forrester believes that pro forma financial results provide investors with consistent and comparable information to aid in the understanding of Forrester's ongoing business, and are also used by Forrester in making compensation decisions. Our pro forma presentation excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, net gains or losses from investments, as well as their related tax effects. We also utilized an assumed tax rate of 31% in 2018 and 40% in 2017, which excludes items such as any release of reserves for uncertain tax positions established in prior years and the effect of any adjustments related to the filing of prior year tax returns. The pro forma data does not purport to be prepared in accordance with Accounting Principles Generally Accepted in the United States. (2) The tax effect of adjusting items is based on the accounting treatment and rate for the jurisdiction of each item. (3) To compute pro forma net income, we apply a pro forma effective tax rate of 31% in 2018 and 40% in 2017.

Forrester Research, Inc. Key Financial Data (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Balance sheet data: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable investments $ 144,452 $ 134,123 Accounts receivable, net $ 38,552 $ 70,023 Deferred revenue $ 128,435 $ 145,207 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Cash flow data: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 37,432 $ 36,863 Purchases of property and equipment $ (3,161) $ (5,806) Cash paid for acquisitions $ (9,250) $ — Repurchases of common stock $ (9,946) $ (39,967) Dividends paid $ (10,839) $ (10,205) As of September 30, 2018 2017 Metrics: Agreement value $ 257,500 $ 237,800 Client retention 74% 76% Dollar retention 88% 88% Enrichment 100% 94% Number of clients 2,357 2,393 As of September 30, 2018 2017 Headcount: Total headcount 1,418 1,374 Products and advisory services staff 542 510 Sales force 519 530

