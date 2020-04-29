Forshey Prostok L.L.P. Earns Prestigious 2020 Bankruptcy Recognitions

FORT WORTH, Texas and DALLAS, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forshey Prostok L.L.P. is proud to be consistently listed among the top bankruptcy firms in Texas, and to have its individual attorneys recognized for their expertise in bankruptcy and restructuring.

Most recently, the firm was recognized in the 2020 edition of Chambers USA, one of the most prestigious and competitive ranking services. Chambers singled out the firm's "very skilled restructuring lawyers," its work on behalf of debtors, and its "substantial experience" in the energy sector.

Likewise, U.S. News - Best Lawyers® 2020 "Best Law Firms" listed Forshey Prostok a Tier 1 ranking for bankruptcy and creditor/debtor rights, and insolvency and reorganization law. The firm was also ranked for bankruptcy litigation and plaintiffs' personal injury litigation.

Individually, firm founders Jeff Prostok and J. Robert Forshey were recognized by Chambers for bankruptcy and restructuring in Texas, and named to 2020 The Best Lawyers in America list for bankruptcy and creditor/debtor rights, and insolvency and reorganization law. Best Lawyers also recognized Mr. Forshey for his work in bankruptcy litigation.

The Texas edition of Super Lawyers by Thompson Reuters has also identified Mr. Prostok (2004-2020) and Mr. Forshey (2003-2020) as among the top bankruptcy practitioners in the state for more than 15 years each. Additionally, Mr. Prostok was previously named to the list of the top 100 attorneys in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Forshey Prostok partner Steven Aldous has also been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America list the last two years and by Texas Super Lawyers for the last 13 for his work in plaintiffs' personal injury litigation. Texas Super Lawyers additionally identified Mr. Aldous' work in business litigation.

Apart from annual recognitions, members of the firm's ranks include three attorneys who are Board Certified in Business Bankruptcy Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization (Mr. Forshey, Mr. Prostok and Lynda L. Lankford) and three Martindale Hubbell AV-Preeminent® lawyers (Mr. Forshey, Mr. Prostok and Blake Berryman).

About Forshey Prostok L.L.P.

Forshey Prostok L.L.P. provides extensive experience in all areas of bankruptcy law from offices in Fort Worth and Dallas. The firm's scope of representation includes handling complex business reorganizations, enforcing of creditor's rights, leading commercial and bankruptcy-related litigation, overseeing creditors' committees, directing workouts, and closing bankruptcy acquisitions. Forshey Prostok is ranked by the Chambers USA legal guide. For more information, visit ForsheyProstok.com.

