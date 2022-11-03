Forsta Named the Leader in the 2022 SPARK MatrixTM for Voice of the Customer (VoC) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Voice of the Customer (VoC) vendors.

Forsta, with its comprehensive technology platform, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Forsta a 2022 technology leader in the analysis of the global SPARK MatrixTM: Voice of the Customer (VoC) market, 2022.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Preshit Parab, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "The Forsta Human Experience (HX) platform's ability to collect feedback across multi-channel sources combined with advanced analytics, reporting and action management workflows helps organizations understand and immediately act upon structured and unstructured customer feedback to drive customer satisfaction. The company continues to deliver value to its customers through its key technology differentiators, including comprehensive multi-channel feedback collection, data capture with powerful data relationship mapping capabilities, AI-based advanced analytics, including a huge range of on-platform statistical techniques, and comprehensive reporting and action management tools."

Preshit added: "With its sophisticated technology platform, robust partner ecosystem, and strong expertise in catering to B2B and B2C spaces, Forsta has been positioned amongst leaders in the SPARK Matrix: Voice of the Customer (VoC), 2022."

"At Forsta, we're committed to shaping the future of customer experience and insights through our Human Experience (HX) Platform," said Giles Whiting, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director at Forsta. "We are thrilled to have been selected by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions for this important distinction, and we're excited to push the boundaries of what the Forsta HX platform can do to help experience and insights professionals to understand and act on what matters most for their businesses, while fostering the best possible experiences for their customers."

A VoC platform is an integrated and comprehensive CX solution that collects customer feedback (direct, indirect, and inferred) across various data sources in a multichannel environment, offers customer insights for analysis, and operationalizes customer experience insights. With effective execution, VoC tools can provide a robust CX framework to deliver improved customer experiences that are based on an in-depth analysis of customer feedback.

The Voice of the Customer helps organizations in shifting the focus from aggregate data to individual data. Brands are cognizant of the underlying potential of VoC platform in delivering superior CX. The platform also emphasizes the significance of closing the loop and helps organizations in dealing with customer complaints. Brands are also looking at adopting an end-to-end approach to design VoC programs, gain advanced customer insights, and drive personalized engagements in an omnichannel environment. Organizations are increasingly adopting multiple VoC tools and applications, including traditional survey tools, enterprise & SMB VoC software, and website VoC tools, based on the priority of customer touchpoints.

About Forsta

Forsta powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), and Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. Forsta's technology, combined with its team of expert consultants, helps thousands of organizations across a variety of industries, including financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology. Forsta is recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer. Forsta is a PG Forsta company.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

