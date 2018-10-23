Fort Hays Student Wins Hedges Conservation Award

"Lance was the driving force behind establishing our intern program," says director Rob Manes. "He recognized that growing the next generation of conservation professionals was equal to our on-the-ground conservation work."

Roemer was the first intern at the TNC's Smoky Valley Ranch in 2014. At the time, he was working toward his undergraduate degree in wildlife biology.

"It all began when I was in Boy Scouts," says Roemer. "I was taught the complexities of the natural world and discovered a deep passion for it. I got the opportunity to intern at Smoky Valley Ranch and never looked back."

Roemer now serves double-duty at the Logan County ranch as an academic researcher and conservation practitioner for TNC. This summer, he mentored the latest intern.

"Hopefully, I helped him gain a passion for conservation. Together we completed a large amount and it was a great teaching experience," adds Roemer.

"Knowing that Justin was one of the first interns that Lance hired makes his winning the award even more meaningful," says Stacey Hedges, who established the scholarship in her husband's memory. "Justin represents exactly what Lance wanted to accomplish through the intern program."

