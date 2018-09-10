Fort Mason Games Shapes the Next Generation of Social Mobile Games with New Release

"Women enjoy collaborating—but mobile games tend to be competitive and combative. We're passionate about helping these women feel represented by creating games directly for them. And by doing so, we're setting an industry precedent that will push mobile gaming into a new era of inclusivity and innovation," said Kate Gorman, CEO of Fort Mason Games.

Fort Mason Games' new Confetti Casino Slots release features 4 new features that are completely unique to the mobile gaming space.

Friendships that Span Gaming Portfolios

Confetti Casino's innovative in-game social network allows users to friend other players—and take these friendships with them to any other game in the Fort Mason Games portfolio. It's the first and only gaming studio to adopt this; no other mobile gaming companies allow users to play together across multiple games. The feature fosters collaborative play—building friendships, increasing user adoption of new titles, and making these games more attractive to women.

Play that Rewards Collaboration

Users can now play collaboratively in Confetti Casino Slots to get faster and better in-game rewards. Its new feature, called "Confetti Cannon", is triggered when players work together; players earn in-game rewards based on how much their play contributed to triggering the cannon.

Innovative Visual Communication

Players can express themselves in Confetti Casino with emoji GIFs—a world's-first for the social casino space. Mobile games have historically been riddled with toxic communication; text-based messages can be unsafe and unwanted. Fort Mason Games is leading the way in making mobile games safe spaces for all, regardless of gender.

Layers of Social Communication

Users communicate with each other across the Fort Mason Games portfolio by sending each other hearts — a proprietary social currency—that delivers in-game rewards. This quickly fosters new friendships and collaborative play.

Confetti Casino, along with its new features, is available to download for free on iOS, and Android, and Amazon Kindle.

ABOUT FORT MASON GAMES

Fort Mason Games is a new social mobile game company focused on helping players de-stress and relax. Led by CEO Kate Gorman, formerly Zynga's youngest Director of Product, Fort Mason Games is leading the industry by designing games that appeal to everyone, but with a special focus on meeting the needs of female players. Fort Mason Games' debut game, Confetti Casino, features an assortment of slots themes and an in-game social network, allowing players to bring the excitement of Vegas with them wherever they go. Confetti Casino can be downloaded for free at the Apple Store, Google Play Store, Amazon app store, and at www.fortmasongames.com. Join the Confetti Casino community on Facebook [www.facebook.com/confettislots], Twitter [@ConfettiCasino], Instagram [@confetticasino], and Pinterest [Confetti Casino].

