Fort Mill's "The Bramble" to Open Greater Charlotte's First Southern Living Inspired Home

FORT MILL, S.C., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bramble community in Fort Mill will debut Greater Charlotte's first Southern Living Inspired Home, "The Burnham," on Friday, May 31st. The region's leading lifestyle magazine hand-selected The Bramble as a Southern Living Inspired Community, one of just thirteen in country. The Inspired- Community and- Home epitomize Southern charm, with features that emphasize cutting-edge design, modern convenience, and Carolina artistry. Fort Mill-based luxury home builder New Old has partnered with Raleigh-based Southern Studio Interior Design to make a memorable Inspired Home at The Bramble, which will be open to the public on weekends from June 1st through June 30th.

An Opening Charity Gala will take place at the Southern Living Inspired Home on Friday May 31st at 7:15 pm. Members of the media are encouraged to attend and meet Kristen Payne, Vice President at Time, Inc. – the parent company of Southern Living. The Opening Gala will feature the unveiling of "The Burnham" Inspired Home, with a fully catered dinner, hand-crafted cocktails, live music, and a live charity auction. Proceeds from the gala will benefit the Levine Cancer Institute - Rock Hill and The Anne Springs Close Greenway - Equestrian Center.

The Bramble community embodies a hometown feel and is conveniently located in the heart of bustling Fort Mill. Visitors are immediately enveloped by warmth and charm as they enter The Bramble, with details like handcrafted cedar gates and copper lanterns atop stone pillars. Artful touches abound at "The Burnham" – from the freshest paint and wallpaper trends, warm designer lightscapes, and bespoke custom finishes – visitors will be inspired at every turn.

The 4,200-sq.-ft. Inspired Home integrates building materials from nationally-recognized Southern Living vendors with one-of-a-kind finishes from renowned local craftsmen. In fact, "Born and Bred in the Carolinas" stands as the home's motto. "The Burnham draws its inspiration from vintage Southern farmhouses, classic European architecture and time-honored Appalachian craftsmanship – melding old with new, and form with function," said Mary Ludemann, owner and licensed builder at New Old.

Raleigh-based Southern Studio provides one-of-a-kind interior design for the home. "Around every corner and in every room, we want guests to discover carefully curated spaces and be inspired to bring those ideas into their own homes," said Vicky Serary, owner and principal designer at Southern Studio. "It's the small details that make all the difference."

