Fort Wayne Welcomes Renowned Addiction Treatment Center Avenues Recovery

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenues Recovery Center announced today the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Avenues Recovery at Fort Wayne location. Avenues has gained renown nationwide for their unique community-based detox and residential substance abuse treatment programs.

The event will be held at 11 a.m., Aug. 12, 2020, at their newly renovated, 33,000 square foot facility in the heart of Fort Wayne at 2626 Fairfield Avenue. Mayor Tom Henry will kick it off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, alongside many other prominent community figures. Food trucks and a live painting entitled "YOU HAVE TO BE A PART OF YOUR OWN RESCUE" by Fort Wayne's own Phresh Laundry will be part of the proceedings.

The new facility has been vacant since a local hospital moved out in 2013. It has been extensively renovated and is now a beautiful and modern facility.

Whitney Straight, Executive Director, notes the importance of proper residential treatment in these trying times. "One of the overlooked side effects of COVID-19 lockdowns has been the surge of relapses and overdoses in the recovery community," Straight said this past Monday. "Connection fights addiction, and we've all experienced far less connection than we should in the recent months. We need to have a place where people can heal in a protective setting, connect with peers in similar struggles, and receive the treatment they need to resume productive lifestyles."

Overdoses and relapses have become an epidemic of their own during the nationwide coronavirus lockdowns. According to the American Medical Association, more than 35 states have reported increases in opioid-related mortality. This is on top of a record high reported in 2019 by the CDC.

Fort Wayne is notoriously underserved in the residential drug and alcohol rehab space. Until recently, the nearest program was more than a two-hour ride away. Avenues aims to fill that need with the opening of their state-of-the-art facility. They accept all major commercial insurance payers as well as Anthem Blue Cross and Medicaid. Medicaid in particular is a huge boon to area residents and considerably eases the financial burden on clients and their families.

As a service to the community, they will host A/A and N/A meetings and Al-Anon family groups on campus, open to all who wish to participate. Plans are in the works for a facility-led Toys for Tots drive and a back to school backpack program as well.



Whitney Straight – Executive Director

260-249-7993

[email protected]

https://avenuesrecoveryindiana.com/

Press availability upon request or at the event.

-------------

Avenues Recovery Centers is a fully accredited substance abuse treatment network founded in 2016 and serving communities nationwide. They are staffed by clinical and medical professionals and are focused on creating positive outcomes for the clients they serve.

Related Links

Website

Corporate Website

SOURCE Avenues Recovery