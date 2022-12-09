FORT WORDEN HOSPITALITY APPOINTS MATT GURNEY AS CEO

Long-time industry leader brings unmatched expertise to the position

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Worden Hospitality, which manages accommodations, restaurants, catering and venues at Fort Worden State Park, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Gurney as the incoming chief executive officer. Gurney is an industry veteran whose career includes consulting for community-based enterprises, establishing restaurants and catering business, and most recently over two decades in leadership at Farestart in Seattle.

Matt Gurney, incoming Fort Worden Hospitality CEO.

"We are thrilled beyond measure to have someone of Matt's caliber leading Fort Worden Hospitality and helping us chart a course for the future," Board Chair Wendy Davis said. "This is an exciting and important time in the organization's evolution, as we expand the leadership team and reimagine FWH offerings. Matt is an innovative and enthusiastic leader who deeply appreciates our community and our role in ensuring visitors have the best experience possible at Fort Worden."

Gurney served as the president of the Fort Worden Hospitality board of directors during its critical conceptualization and launch period, helping to secure the necessary funding to create a stand-alone entity. He dedicated countless hours to supporting the organization's co-directors in executing a seamless transition while delivering exceptional service to the Fort's visitors and guests.

"I have seen first-hand the hard work and dedication necessary to get Fort Worden Hospitality off the ground and achieve so much in its first year," Gurney said. "Under the leadership of our co-directors and board, and the dedication of our staff, we exceeded expectations for 2022. I am excited to have the opportunity to build on that success and continue to grow Fort Worden Hospitality into a stable and fun employer, trusted community partner, and amazing provider of food and lodging to our guests and the community."

Gurney's appointment is effective January 15, 2023.

About Fort Worden Hospitality

Fort Worden Hospitality manages accommodations, restaurants, catering and venues, at Fort Worden State Park. The nonprofit organization was established in 2021 to focus on the guest experience and ensure the spirit of the Fort is evident in all hospitality offerings. With more than 65 employees, the organization's service philosophy is rooted in the beloved state park, featuring comfortable vacation housing, rustic locally sourced food, conference/meeting/special occasion amenities and a variety of activities for individuals, groups and families to enjoy.

