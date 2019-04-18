Fort Worth Chamber honors Ben E. Keith Company with Enterprise Award

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben E. Keith Company was honored with the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce Chairman's Spirit of Enterprise Award. The award was presented at the Chamber's 137 Annual Meeting and luncheon, presented by Frost Bank, at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel on Wednesday, April 17.

The Spirit of Enterprise Award is the Chamber's highest honor and recognizes a local organization that has demonstrated a commitment to business growth and community development.

"Ben E. Keith has always been focused on excellence with entrepreneurial genius," said Bill Thornton, President and CEO, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce. "That's what has propelled this historic Fort Worth company from its origins as a fledgling produce business to its stature today as one of the largest broadline food service and beverage distributors in the United States."

"For more than a century, Ben E. Keith proudly has called Fort Worth home," said John H. Hallam, CEO, Ben E. Keith. "As we have grown our beverage division to serve more than 60 counties across Texas and our food division to 15 states, we have stayed true to our Texan roots and the values instilled upon us by our founders here in Fort Worth in 1906.

"On behalf of all the Ben E. Keith employees, especially the more than 600 living and working here in Tarrant County, we thank you for the honor. We will continue to give back to this community, support the growth and success of our customers, and promote the economic development and prosperity of the region for years to come."

About Ben E. Keith Co.:

Established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1906, Ben E. Keith Company is comprised of a food division that is a broadline foodservice distributor, servicing fifteen states, and a beverage division which serves more than 62 Texas counties and is a proud distributor of Anheuser-Busch InBev products, craft and import beer brands, and fine wine.

About the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce Chairman's Spirit of Enterprise Award:

The Chairman's Spirit of Enterprise Award was initiated in 1975 to recognize local companies that have made significant contributions to the development of our community. Selected by the four most recent chairs of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, the recipient is selected for its contributions to the advancement and prosperity of the city, as well as its commitment to the preservation of the American private enterprise system. This award is presented at the Chamber's Annual Meeting and sponsored by BNSF Railway.

