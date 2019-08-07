Fort Worth Plastic Surgeon Featured in MedEsthetics Magazine

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many kids dream of becoming doctors. Few go on to do so, and even fewer become award-winning board certified plastic surgeons —a notoriously competitive specialty. Dr. Emily J. Kirby is one woman who beat these odds, and then some.

Dr. Kirby featured on the cover of MedEsthetics Magazine Dr. Kirby is an award-winning board certified plastic surgeon, Founder & Owner of Kirby Plastic Surgery and Kalos Medical Spa, and Chief of Plastic Surgery at Harris Methodist Hospital

The Fort Worth plastic surgeon was recently featured in the July/August 2019 issue of MedEsthetics Magazine, a leading industry publication for aesthetic medical professionals, including plastic surgeons, dermatologists, medical spas, and cosmetic laser centers. Dr. Kirby joins the ranks of over 35 prominent physicians nationwide to grace the cover of the magazine.

In the feature , titled "A Clear Vision," Dr. Kirby told interviewer Inga Hansen the story of her lifelong career journey, from the moment she decided to become a plastic surgeon as a second-grader, to founder and owner of her thriving private practice, Kirby Plastic Surgery, first-ever female Chief of Plastic Surgery at Harris Methodist Hospital, and pediatric craniofacial surgeon at Cook Children's Medical Center. Dr. Kirby comments:

"I am honored to have MedEsthetics recognize my work building a successful plastic surgery practice and medical spa. Speaking with Inga about my dreams, medical training, and journey from trauma cases to aesthetic medicine was a delight."

The article highlights Dr. Kirby's experiences as she progressed through her education at the prestigious Vanderbilt University, Texas A&M, and the University of Kentucky integrated plastic surgery program. Her training culminated with a craniofacial surgery fellowship with a prominent Salt Lake City plastic surgeon, which proved a key stepping-stone in her career: "It's pretty much unheard of to do craniofacial surgery and be in private practice...I wanted to do it all and figured I should learn from somebody who was making it work."

Building one of Fort Worth's female-owned private plastic surgery practices

In 2011, Dr. Kirby opened Kirby Plastic Surgery in Fort Worth with her husband, Randol, as her business partner. In the beginning, she supplemented her practice with hospital trauma cases, which helped her gain a loyal patient following. She reflects: "It was a way to get started…I got several referrals from family members of the patients I treated. I realized we were going to be OK when I started to see patients on the schedule who I didn't recognize."

As her reputation for providing excellent patient care and patient results spread in the Fort Worth community, Kirby Plastic Surgery outgrew its original location. In 2018, Dr. Kirby moved the practice to The Shops at Clearfork, Fort Worth's premier destination. The new office includes an on-site accredited operating room as well as Kalos Medical Spa .

Dr. Kirby credits her success to hers and Randol's ability to think long-term, fueled by positive and negative words from others: "I met some outstanding people along the way as well as some who were discouraging. I used all of the discouraging words as a positive and said, 'Just try to tell me I can't do it.' And I kept moving forward."

For other young doctors hoping to follow a similar path, she has this to say: "don't let fear keep you from achieving your goals. Trust in your skills and training as a physician; you can learn the business side of things. You just have to jump in and go for it."

